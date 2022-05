CMT Roundup: New Music From Jimmie Allen, Kylie Morgan and Randy Houser

Other new music out this week includes songs from Julia Cole with Charles Esten, Nate Smith and Jenna Paulette

It’s a CMT Next Women of Country Roundup weekend with three members of the program releasing new music this week. Kylie Morgan was a member of the class of 2020 while Jenna Paulette and Julia Cole are part of the class of 2022.

Randy Houser is back with his booming country baritone and Jimmie Allen has teamed with Dylan Scott for a harmony-rich unifier.



Randy Houser , “Still That Cowboy”: Randy Houser has never been afraid to sing country music, and “Still That Cowboy” spotlights the genre’s tenets as much as anything Houser has ever released. His baritone rings against the backdrop of the pedal steel guitar as he delivers the song written for his wife.

Houser wrote the song with Matt Rogers and Josh Hoge. Lyrics include: I pray that I’ll always be| Still that cowboy that stole your heart| Still that right one you chose from the start| And when the nights get long and the years roll by| When you wake up and you look at me| I hope I’m still that cowboy that rode up in your dreams

“The last few years, I had more time to really reflect on what parts of my life mean the most to me,” Houser said in a statement. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to write songs and perform around the globe doing what I love, but ultimately, my family are my world.”

“Still That Cowboy” arrives on the heels of “Note to Self,” which was is singer’s first new music since 2019.



Kylie Morgan , “Love Like We’re Drunk”: A pop-country bop about wanting everyone to get along, “Love Like We’re Drunk” was written by Kylie Morgan, Jeff Garrison, and Brian White, and co-produced by Ben Johnson and Shane McAnally.“Love Like We’re Drunk” pairs Morgan’s distinct and smoky vocals with screaming electric guitars to create a sing-along anthem for any summertime playlist.

“I wrote this feel good summer song as a hope to bring this divided world back together again,” Morgan said in a statement. “A hope that we can all treat people with the love and happiness so many of us get after a couple of cocktails. Whether we’re buzzed or sober, in a bar or on the street, it’s just a lighthearted reminder to love one another.”

“Love Like We’re Drunk” arrives on the heels of her “Independent With You,” a soaring low-to-mid tempo about maintaining one’s independence while falling in love.



Julia Cole and Charles Esten , “Worst Day”: CMT Next Woman of Country Julia Cole and actor/singer Charles Esten team for “Worst Day,” a lofty country-pop mid-tempo about how the worst day with your beloved partner is better than spending the day apart.

“This song is a flat-out banger about the joy of having that special someone you love beside you in the good times, and even more especially, in the hard times,” Esten said in a statement.

Cole and Esten debuted the song in late April when they performed it on The Grand Ole Opry as part of Esten’s performance. Cole will officially make her Grand Ole Opry debut over the summer.

“Chip and his wife Patty have become cherished friends,” Cole said. “So I was thrilled just to be in the building, cheering him on. But to actually step into his spotlight and sing our song together is now one of my best musical memories of all time.”



Dylan Scott and Jimmie Allen , “In Our Blood”: When country music newcomer Dylan Scott received the track “ In Our Blood ,” penned by David Fanning, Brad Rempel, and Matt McGinn – he knew he had something special on his hands. The singer-songwriter turned to multi-platinum artist Jimmie Allen to help drive the weighted lyrics that touch upon the importance of respect and love in society.

“This song was sent to me, “In Our Blood,” and immediately fell in love with it. I was just thinking, ‘how can we make this more of a powerful song?’ and I feel like with adding Jimmie to that, I just feel like this was the perfect opportunity to do something really special,” Scott shared in a behind-the-scenes video. “No matter where you are from, we got a lot in common. We all bleed red. We all wanna love. We all wanna be successful. So, that’s what I love about this song. It’s a beautiful song,” added Allen.

Their jaw-dropping harmonies paired with the thought-provoking subject is destined to be recognized nationwide and used to push unity. The truthful track serves as a preview to Scott’s forthcoming LP “Livin’ My Best Life,” which is set to drop in August of 2022.



Nate Smith , “Whiskey On You”: Country artist Nate Smith is raising a glass to moving on and never looking back in breakup banger, “ Whiskey On You .” The fast-rising country star teased the relatable track on social media and instantly received positive praise from fans. The up-tempo instrumentals, his gritty vocals, and the radio-ready chorus made waves on TikTok, as the preview raked in 1.7M views and 181.K likes.

“I’ve been so excited to release this song because it really feels like a summer anthem!” Nate shared in a statement. “I’ve recently gone through some personal stuff, and this song was an avenue for me to express what it feels like getting to the other side.”

Smith’s refreshing country-rock sound backed by electrifying guitar licks in “Whiskey On You” is sure to score a spot on every pregame playlist this summer. The buzzy-worthy tune followers his viral single, “I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven.”



Jenna Paulette , “El Paso”: CMT’S Next Women of Country artist Jenna Paulette has dropped (May 6) western ballad, “ El Paso .” While fans are used to hearing upbeat tracks from the budding vocalist, Paulette decided to bring the tempo down a notch this time around. The songstress penned the dream-like melody alongside Jacob Durrett and Robyn Collins. Paulette’s impressive vocal range shines through on the sentimental tribute track to Texas.

As the up-and-coming star sings the heartfelt lyrics, she also honors significant individuals in her life that she misses while touring.

“You got both feet on the ground | I’m the moon up so high| Shining down

On a different town | Just dreaming as big as the Texas sky | But now I’m missing home |while I’m out here on the road | Ooh | You’ve got a way with that lasso-o |Pulling me back to El Paso,” she belts in the chorus.

For listeners struggling with homesickness, “El Paso” serves as a reminder that their feelings are valid and that they are not alone.

Listen to the full Roundup Playlist: