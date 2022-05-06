CMT Roundup: New Music From Jimmie Allen, Kylie Morgan and Randy Houser

VIDEO
Dylan Scott and Jimmie Allen, “In Our Blood”: When country music newcomer Dylan Scott received the track “ In Our Blood,” penned by David Fanning, Brad Rempel, and Matt McGinn – he knew he had something special on his hands. The singer-songwriter turned to multi-platinum artist Jimmie Allen to help drive the weighted lyrics that touch upon the importance of respect and love in society.
“This song was sent to me, “
In Our Blood,” and immediately fell in love with it. I was just thinking, ‘how can we make this more of a powerful song?’ and I feel like with adding Jimmie to that, I just feel like this was the perfect opportunity to do something really special,” Scott shared in a behind-the-scenes video. “No matter where you are from, we got a lot in common. We all bleed red. We all wanna love. We all wanna be successful. So, that’s what I love about this song. It’s a beautiful song,” added Allen.
Their jaw-dropping harmonies paired with the thought-provoking subject is destined to be recognized nationwide and used to push unity. The truthful track serves as a preview to Scott’s forthcoming LP “Livin’ My Best Life,” which is set to drop in August of 2022.
Nate Smith, “Whiskey On You”: Country artist Nate Smith is raising a glass to moving on and never looking back in breakup banger, “ Whiskey On You.” The fast-rising country star teased the relatable track on social media and instantly received positive praise from fans. The up-tempo instrumentals, his gritty vocals, and the radio-ready chorus made waves on TikTok, as the preview raked in 1.7M views and 181.K likes.
“I’ve been so excited to release this song because it really feels like a summer anthem!” Nate shared in a statement. “I’ve recently gone through some personal stuff, and this song was an avenue for me to express what it feels like getting to the other side.”
Smith’s refreshing country-rock sound backed by electrifying guitar licks in “
Whiskey On You” is sure to score a spot on every pregame playlist this summer. The buzzy-worthy tune followers his viral single, “ I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven.”
Jenna Paulette, “El Paso”: CMT’S Next Women of Country artist Jenna Paulette has dropped (May 6) western ballad, “ El Paso.” While fans are used to hearing upbeat tracks from the budding vocalist, Paulette decided to bring the tempo down a notch this time around. The songstress penned the dream-like melody alongside Jacob Durrett and Robyn Collins. Paulette’s impressive vocal range shines through on the sentimental tribute track to Texas.
As the up-and-coming star sings the heartfelt lyrics, she also honors significant individuals in her life that she misses while touring.
“You got both feet on the ground | I’m the moon up so high| Shining down
On a different town | Just dreaming as big as the Texas sky | But now I’m missing home |while I’m out here on the road | Ooh | You’ve got a way with that lasso-o |Pulling me back to El Paso,” she belts in the chorus.
For listeners struggling with homesickness, “El Paso” serves as a reminder that their feelings are valid and that they are not alone.
