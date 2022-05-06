Music

CMT Roundup: New Music From Jimmie Allen, Kylie Morgan and Randy Houser

Other new music out this week includes songs from Julia Cole with Charles Esten, Nate Smith and Jenna Paulette
It’s a CMT Next Women of Country Roundup weekend with three members of the program releasing new music this week. Kylie Morgan was a member of the class of 2020 while Jenna Paulette and Julia Cole are part of the class of 2022.

Randy Houser is back with his booming country baritone and Jimmie Allen has teamed with Dylan Scott for a harmony-rich unifier.

