CMT Roundup: New Music From Jimmie Allen, Kylie Morgan and Randy Houser

Houser wrote the song with Matt Rogers and Josh Hoge. Lyrics include: I pray that I’ll always be| Still that cowboy that stole your heart| Still that right one you chose from the start| And when the nights get long and the years roll by| When you wake up and you look at me| I hope I’m still that cowboy that rode up in your dreams

“The last few years, I had more time to really reflect on what parts of my life mean the most to me,” Houser said in a statement. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to write songs and perform around the globe doing what I love, but ultimately, my family are my world.”

“Still That Cowboy” arrives on the heels of “Note to Self,” which was is singer’s first new music since 2019.

