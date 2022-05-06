Kane Brown Announces International “Drunk Or Dreaming Tour”

Country music hitmaker Kane Brown is set to bring his talents across the pond. The “One Mississippi” singer recently announced his upcoming international Drunk or Dreaming Tour. Brown will first be jet-setting to Melbourne, Australia, where he will kick off the party on September 17.

The multi-platinum artist called in his “Famous Friends” Blanco Brown, Chris Lane, Jessie James Decker, and Restless Road to join him for select dates on the worldwide adventure. The 23-show trek will make stops in Sydney, Ottawa, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Berlin, Toronto, and more. The run is set to stretch into 2023 and will conclude in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Drunk or Dreaming Tour serves as the hitmaker’s first time performing in New Zealand and Australia. CMT recently caught up with Brown’s opening act Restless Road, to hear how they are gearing up for the dream-like undertaking.

Announcing The Drunk or Dreaming Tour, hitting Canada, UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand On sale May 13 – for presale access register NOW https://t.co/n4TTlIxPsJ pic.twitter.com/RDUzS7qGdz — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) May 5, 2022

“This September, we are hitting Australia,” gushed the trio. “A big dream come true for us. I don’t think any of us have traveled too much, and I don’t think we have been to Europe or Australia,” Zach Beeken pointed out.

When the country crooner’s scored the gig, they instantly created a bucket list. Band member Colton Pack mentioned that he hopes to go cage diving with Great White sharks.

“I’m a little upset… because I was looking online to try to see what was possible, and apparently, the big sharks aren’t really there during September and August. They are kind of there sporadically,” he said with sadness in his voice. “I guess maybe it has to do with water temperature and stuff,” he laughed.

Although it may not be possible for Pack to experience his underwater execution, he is all-in on helping Beeken achieve his life-long goal.

“Zach wants to plow over to New Zealand to go to the Hobbit Village,” he shared. “That would be really, really fun… we’re big fans of ’The Lord of the Rings.’ I think these two told me it was one of the best movie series of all time. I actually do like the hobbit house. That is what made me watch it,” Beeken chimed in to declare.

As the trio known for their chilling harmonies continued to rattle off tourist attractions – they made it clear that they would be on a flight back to the states if they saw any exotic insect.

“I love people in Australia, but I promise you if I see a spider as big as my head….that will be my last trip to Australia,” Pack stressed. “There is one thing in life that I don’t do, and that’s spiders.”

Restless Road recently toured with Brown on his nationwide Blessed & Free tour. The country boy band is expected to wow with their radio single, “Growing Old With You,” “Bar Friends,” and “Take Me Home,” featuring Brown.

Pre-sale will start on Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time for all Canada and EU/UK dates. Fans located in New Zealand and Australia can snag their tickets at 12 p.m. local time at kanebrownmusic.com.