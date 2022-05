Country Icon Sheryl Crow Releases New Music From SHOWTIME Feature Documentary

The country legend releases a new single "Forever," in celebration of the release of the feature film "Sheryl."

Sheryl Crow’s highly anticipated self-titled feature documentary is set to premiere tonight, May 6, on SHOWTIME. The 90-minute long film, directed by Amy Scott, will detail the triumphs and tribulations of the singer-songwriter’s life.

The documentary is destined to tug at heartstrings, as it dates back to 1993 when the country-rock legend released her groundbreaking debut record, “Tuesday Night Music Club.” While the nine-time GRAMMY Award winner paved a path for musicians today, Crow has faced several obstacles along the way.

Music fanatics will get a glimpse of her livelihood as a global sensation who conquered cancer and depression. While climbing the ranks in the entertainment industry, the fearless female battled sexism and ageism as well. The story of song and sacrifice not only shares the untold secrets of the living legend, but it captures the evolution of the music industry.



“I hope people will find strength and courage through my story,” Crow shared in a statement. “It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life.”

In conjunction with the motion picture, UMe/ Big Machine Records released a new album, “Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary,” digitally and on 2CD. The full-length project features several of Crow’s classics, including “If It Makes You Happy,” “Soak Up The Sun,” “All I Wanna Do,” “Redemption Day,” and more from her impressive catalog. The 35-song track list also includes three re-recorded songs and a new single, “Forever.”

The soul-touching melody “Forever” serves as a reminder to be “present” in the moment. The icon penned the recently released track alongside critically acclaimed songsmith Jeff Trott. However, director Brian Morrow brought the deep-rooted message to life in a music video that features her children, old-school footage, and studio content.

“Seeing life through my children’s eyes as it’s happening and wrapped around glimpses into the past fills me with gratitude,” says Crow about the thought-provoking clip. “ That contemplation of myself and observation of the world around has driven how I write. ‘Forever’ is really a song about cherishing deep connections while you can and truly being present,” she added.



A variety of hitmakers today, such as Maren Morris Lorde , and Brandi Carlile , have pulled from Crow’s music to carefully craft their own unique sound.

“Without @SherylCrow, my sound wouldn’t exist. I’m so excited to watch her @sowtime documentary tomorrow,” gushed multi-platinum artist Maren Morris.

In 2019, Crow performed alongside icons Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, and Lucius for a CMT Crossroads to share fan favorites from her star-studded record, “Threads” and to celebrate her prosperous career as a recording artist.

“Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary” tracklist and the reflective film are both available to stream.