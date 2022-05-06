Country Icon Sheryl Crow Releases New Music From SHOWTIME Feature Documentary

The country legend releases a new single "Forever," in celebration of the release of the feature film "Sheryl."

Sheryl Crow’s highly anticipated self-titled feature documentary is set to premiere tonight, May 6, on SHOWTIME. The 90-minute long film, directed by Amy Scott, will detail the triumphs and tribulations of the singer-songwriter’s life.

The documentary is destined to tug at heartstrings, as it dates back to 1993 when the country-rock legend released her groundbreaking debut record, “Tuesday Night Music Club.” While the nine-time GRAMMY Award winner paved a path for musicians today, Crow has faced several obstacles along the way.

Music fanatics will get a glimpse of her livelihood as a global sensation who conquered cancer and depression. While climbing the ranks in the entertainment industry, the fearless female battled sexism and ageism as well. The story of song and sacrifice not only shares the untold secrets of the living legend, but it captures the evolution of the music industry.

