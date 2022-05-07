Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr Reveals Her Plans For Her First Mother’s Day

Come Sunday, May 8, country artist Taylor Kerr from female duo Maddie & Tae will celebrate her first Mother’s day as a parent. The chart-topping artist recently (May 5) caught up with Universal Music Group Nashville to reveal her big plans for the memorable holiday.

“This is the very first Mother’s Day that I will be spending as a mother myself, which still kind of feels crazy to say sometimes, but I just feel so honored that I get to be Leighton’s mom,” she shared full of excitement.

The songstress and husband, Josh Kerr welcomed daughter Leighton Grace Kerr into the world in mid-January. Their baby girl arrived three months before her expected Spring due date, weighing in at two pounds and five ounces.

Kerr quickly checked in with fans after the delivery to inform them that Leighton Grace and herself were doing well in the hospital.

“Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022// she’s beautiful, strong, and everything we have ever dreamed of,” she gushed on Instagram. “She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. We already can’t wait for the day we get to finally take her home 💜”

The tiny family spent 53 days in the NICU, until doctors gave them the green light to leave. Despite the unexpected experience, Kerr told the label that she wouldn’t change a thing about her birth story.

“We have had quite the journey, but I wouldn’t trade any second for anything in the world,” she said before giving an update on her new life. “She has been such a joy to grow and to now watch; her little personality is shining through, and we’re just making some really special memories over here in the Kerr household, and I feel so blessed that I get to be a mom, get to be her mom.”

Kerr continued to dish on her Mother’s Day festivities, which includes a whole lot of relaxation and cuddles.

“We’ll probably just spend this Mother’s Day hanging out at the house, (and) maybe (husband) Josh’ll make me some dinner. He is a great cook, and yeah, I’ll just snuggle up on my baby. She’s very snuggly, and she likes my kisses, so that’s what we’ll be doing,” she added while counting her blessings.

On Leighton Grace’s original due date (April 6), the proud Mother released a video explaining her journey. Within the social clip – the vocalist shared raw hospital footage, the warning signs she received during a routine check-up, and how they used music to channel their emotions.

Just weeks after leaving the hospital, Maddie & Tae scored their first CMT Award for their fun-filled music video, “Woman You Got,” in the Group/Duo Video of the Year category. Kerr was not in attendance at the star-studded affair, as she was tucked away at home taking care of her newborn.

In September, the new Mother and bandmate Maddie Font will hit the road for their headlining CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static. Country newcomers Sacha and Abbey Cone will serve as direct support. Tickets are available for purchase, here.