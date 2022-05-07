Country Singer Mickey Gilley Dies

Mickey Gilley, who helped launch the Urban Cowboy movement in country music and had hit songs including “Stand By Me,” “Room Full of Roses” and “Lonely Nights,” died Saturday in Branson, Missouri.
Gilley, 86, had just played 10 shows in April, and passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family, according to a statement.
Gilley, a singer and actor, influenced generations of country singers with his signature, haunting combination of Louisiana rhythm and blues and country-pop crossover melodies. He grew up with his two famous cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart. He earned 39 Top 10 hits and 17 No. 1 songs throughout his career.
The son of Arthur Fillmore Gilley and Irene (Lewis) Gilley, Gilley learned how to play piano from Lewis and dabbled in boogie-woogie and gospel music early in his career before finding his professional footing in the ’70s with “Room Full of Roses.” Hits “Chains of Love,” “Honky Tonk Memories,” “She’s Pulling Me Back Again,” and “Here Comes the Hurt Again” followed as his honky-tonk gave way to the more progressive countrypolitan.