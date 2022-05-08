Gabby Barrett Reveals Second Pregnancy on Mother’s Day

Baylah May is going to be a big sister!

Gabby Barrett is pregnant with baby No. 2!

Barrett, who is married to fellow “American Idol” alum Cade Foehner, shared the news on Mother’s Day that the couple is expecting a son.

“My son. 💙 Another LIFE we get to love and cherish,” she wrote, sharing a video of an ultrasound. “Happy Mothers Day!”

Foehner posted the same video and shared his excitement over the new baby.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett,” he said. “She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God. A son to bear our name into the next generation.

“Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31:28

“Praise God from whom all blessings flow!”

The couple are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Baylah May.

Barrett gushed about being a mom on the CMT Music Awards pink carpet last month.

“My life looks like taking care of a one year old every day,” Barrett said. “That’s what I’m going back home to tonight. I’m trying to live in the moment but plan for the future.”

Barrett is set to go on tour with Jason Aldean later this year and is working on her second album.