Lauren Alaina Teases Unreleased Tribute Track About Her Mother

In honor of Mother’s Day, country music star Lauren Alaina took to social media Sunday afternoon (May 8) to tease an unreleased tribute track. The chart-topping artist dedicated the mid-tempo single to her mother, who inspired the raw and relatable lyrics.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there!! Figured it would be a pretty good CALL to share a song I wrote about mine,” she wrote alongside the audio file. “I wrote it after a breakup, and I called my momma. This song RINGS true. I hope you love it,” she added.

Alaina’s distinct vocals shine through on the comforting melody that is driven by soft piano instrumentals. Throughout the demo, the singer-songwriter delivers a narrative about the “heartbreak process” post-breakup.

The songstress effortlessly points out the little things individuals do to cope with a loss. For instance – drinking, wearing their clothes, making difficult self-promises, and updating friends on the unimaginable drama. The hitmaker clarifies in the chorus, that one can always turn to their mother when feeling down or out.

The “Getting Over Him” artist reminds fans to always call their mother’s if they need a cheerleader, advice, or maybe a dash of reassurance. The heartwarming mother-daughter ballad resonated with listeners and garnered over 18K views in less than 24 hours.

Members of her devoted community rushed to the comments to praise the preview and to encourage the award-winning artist to release the untitled track sooner than later.

“Hearing this makes me want to hug my mama!❤️ 🙁,” a follower shared. “The truth in this is unreal,” another added. “Patiently waiting for this to be released❤️❤️❤️”

Alaina did not provide additional information regarding songwriting credits or a release date. Ahead of the tease, the star appeared (May 2) on the “American Idol” reunion alongside Season 10 winner turned country artist Scotty McCreery.



As McCreery scored the grand title on the hit competition show, Alaina walked away as the runner-up. The long-time friends delivered a remarkable rendition of “When You Say Nothing At All” by Alison Krauss during the reunion segment. McCreery took the lead showcasing his baritone pipes, until Alaina exploded out on the stage with her wide vocal range. The way the two complimented each other and created chilling harmonies, turned the duet into an unforgettable Idol country moment. In celebration of the 20 year anniversary, Alaina returned to the ABC show to provide guidance and support during Hollywood Week. During the episode, the singer gave advice to aspiring country musicians on how to tackle the season. 23-year-old front-runner HunterGirl performed a tear-jerking cover of “Like My Mother Does” by Alaina during the latest (May 8) episode of “American Idol.” Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



