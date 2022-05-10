Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Reconcile Ahead of Baby’s Birth

Hannah Lee Fowler first filed for divorce in February, then withdrew the petition, and then filed again the same day in a different county.

Mom and dad are back together.

Sam Hunt and his pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, have reunited two months after she filed for divorce.

PEOPLE confirmed that Fowler requested the judge dismiss her divorce petition in April via court documents.

Fowler first filed for divorce in February, then withdrew the petition, and then filed again the same day in a different county.

Their daughter, the couple’s first child, is due in the coming weeks.

Hunt told Country Countdown USA that he blocked out two months at the end of May and early June for the baby’s arrival.

“Really, this year revolves around that big news in my life,” he said.

In March, he said that he and Fowler are still thinking about a name for their daughter.

“I want her to be in the world before we name her,” Hunt said. “I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best.”

He said he’s also collecting advice from his famous friends who have had children, including Russell Dickerson, whose son was born in 2020.

“I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago; we talked about fatherhood. I tried to pick his brain,” Hunt said. “Over the last four or five years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So, I feel I’m ready for it.”

Hunt and Fowler have been married since 2017.