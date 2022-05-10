Dolly Parton Set To Star In “Mexican Pizza The Musical” With Taco Bell

Dolly Parton and Doja Cat will perform in Taco Bell's TikTok production on May 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Country music legend Dolly Parton is working “9 to 5” with Taco Bell on a spicy project.

The multi-platinum artist took social media Monday (May 9) to reveal that she has teamed up with the fast-food chain for a virtual satire called “Mexican Pizza: The Musical.” The creation of the comical production is in honor of the beloved menu item’s historical return on May 19.

The food giant discontinued the Mexican pizza in 2020, which caused a negative uproar from foodies nationwide. After items such as the pizza, seven-layer burrito, and cheesy fiesta potatoes were pulled from the menu – several A-listers have used their platforms to advocate for the mouthwatering meal.

Parton and Taco Bell lover Doja Cat will star in the TikTok musical. Together the two superstars will tell the story of how fans fought to bring back the tasty item. The screenplay is written by Hannah Friedman, while Grammy-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear penned the score.

“I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell #tacobellpartner,” Parton wrote on social media alongside a photo of the script. “Here it is y’all. We’re making a musical about my favorite pizza, the Mexican Pizza. I can’t wait for you to see it!” she added to her Instagram story.

The virtual play is inspired by a jingle the “Woman” rapper cultivated about the termination of the Mexican Pizza. The fast-food-inspired beat caught the attention of successful TikToker Victor Kunda. The digital creator instantly shared his vision for a Taco Bell musical in response to Cat’s theme song that raked in 8.5M likes and 36.8M views.

When the franchise took away the Mexican pizza, the country icon spoke out to encourage the return. In a previous interview with Insider, Parton shared that a crunchy taco always satisfies her cravings.

“I like soft-shell tacos. I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you’re riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that,” the foodie declared. “I get an order of rice and beans. And I get mild sauce. I don’t like to get it too hot and ruin everything.”

When the publication asked if Taco Bell should reintroduce the Mexican Pizza, she fired back with a confident yes.

“I think they should,” the singer-songwriter uttered in January.

Since the restaurant discontinued Parton’s go-to nosh, more than 170,000 individuals have signed a petition called “Save the Mexican Pizza” on Change.org. Just a week after the item will return to the menu, Taco Bell will premiere the musical on May 26 at 8 p.m. ET on their official TikTok account.