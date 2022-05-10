Thomas Rhett Gives Update On Bring The Bar To You Tour: “We Rehearse Ourselves Into The Ground”

Country music hitmaker Thomas Rhett is just weeks away from embarking on his headlining Bring The Bar To You Tour, and he plans on holding dress rehearsals until the very first show. The “Slow Down Summer” singer recently (May 8) caught up with Big Machine Label Group to dish out how he is gearing up for the 30-city trek.

The five-time GRAMMY nominee told BMLG that he has been working tirelessly day in and day out alongside his band to create an impeccable show for his fans.

“I think the band, at times, has definitely wanted to kill me just for the amount of time that we rehearse,” Rhett shared with a laugh. “But I think I’ve done so many cold starts to tours, especially in my early days, that I never wanted to experience that when I became a headliner.”

While pulling from experience, the seasoned performer has created a method to his madness. Rhett continued to share that he would like to feel comfortable this time around with the set list before stepping under the spotlight.

“We rehearse ourselves into the ground, so that the first show of the tour doesn’t feel like the first show of the tour. It already feels like you’re in your rhythm,” he pointed out.

The singer-songwriter understands first-hand how it feels when a live audience recognizes slight hiccups or mistakes. Therefore, Rhett hopes to dominate his initial run-through on June 17 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

“A lot of people can tell, like ’man, they didn’t sound like they really knew what exactly happened after this song.’ So, I never wanted to have that moment ever again,” he said. “We run the show so many times to the point of we can play it in our sleep. So, that when we get to that first city, that city doesn’t have to suffer our rust.”

The multi-platinum artist confirmed that he and his band have already shaken off unnecessary nerves and are ready to hit the road in “full force.”

The arena-packing superstar called in breakout artists Parker McCollum and Conner Smith to serve as direct support. Rhett is expected to deliver fan-favorite classics and radio-worthy hits from his recently released sixth studio album, “Where We Started.” The tour title was inspired by a solo track called “Bring The Bar” from the 15-song collection.

“I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind,” he shared in a statement upon the tour announcement. “I have a feeling things are going to get loud – I’m counting down the days already!”

The tour will hit legendary venues across the nation – including the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, and the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. The country crooner will be serenading fans at outdoor venues until he wraps up the run on October 15 in Dayton, Ohio. Tickets are available for purchase, here.