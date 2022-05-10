Carrie Underwood Will Return To “American Idol” As A Mentor: “Can’t Wait”

Carrie Underwood is set to guide the top five music hopefuls on Sunday, May 15.

Carrie Underwood is heading back to her stomping grounds.

ABC’s “American Idol” announced late Sunday (May 8) that the Season four winner-turned country sensation would be returning to Idol. The eight-time GRAMMY winner will appear live on the upcoming episode to mentor the top five singers fighting for the championship title.

America has sent breakthrough contestants – Fritz Hager (22), Huntergirl (23), Leah Marlene (20), Nicolina Bozzo (18), and Noah Thompson (20) into the next round and has provided them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from Underwood.

“Well, here’s a dream come true! ✨#AmericanIdol icon @Carrieunderwood will mentor the Top 5, live from the home of her Las Vegas residency “REFLECTION” at @resortsworldLV! Who better to help our hopefuls earn a place in the Grand Finale?” the “American Idol” official Twitter account shared following the Mother’s Day episode.

Following the shocking announcement, the “Crazy Angels” singer took to social media to confirm the news.

“Can’t wait!” the multi-platinum artist wrote.

Reality TV junkies and country music fans rushed to the comment section to share their excitement and to applaud Underwood for her successful career since scoring the Idol crown.

“SO cool that you STILL give back to AI after all your success! You are the PERFECT mentor for these kids because you’ve done it all and done it all RIGHT 👏” declared a follower. “Yay! Can’t think of a better mentor than someone who’s been there, done that! So looking forward to this @carrieunderwood!! 👸❤️,” said another.

Budding country competitor HunterGirl, Leah Marlene, and Nicolina Bozzo recently caught up with E! News’ Daily Pop to chat about Underwood’s upcoming appearance. Despite the friendly rivalry, they all agree that they are over the moon.

“I’m so excited, I’m losing my mind,” gushed HunterGirl, who recently wowed with a Lauren Alaina cover. “She was my childhood hero of all heroes. I have so many videos of me singing Carrie Underwood growing up. It’s crazy, I’m just so excited,” voiced Marlene.



It’s been nearly 17 years since Underwood graced the legendary Idol stage and host Ryan Seacrest announced her name as the winner of season four. Since the Oklahoma native knocked out runner-up BoBice in 2005, she catapulted to stardom. With the victory in her back pocket, the country-pop star went on to dominate the genre. Now, Underwood has collected eight Grammy’s, has become the most decorated artist in CMT Music Awards history, sold over 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 No.1 singles, released a Gospel LP, created a fashion line titled “Calia by Carrie Underwood,” and has earned her own Las Vegas residency. Come June 10, the hitmaker will release her highly anticipated album, “Denim & Rhinestones.” Underwood penned 11 of the 12 tracks on the upcoming project and worked with frequent collaborators David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear, and Chris DeStefano. Before the powerhouse vocalist drops her country collection, she will wrap up her residency in sin city on May 21. Underwood will appear on “American Idol” Sunday, May 15, on ABC at 8 p.m. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



