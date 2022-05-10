Walker Hayes Needs To Hear Dads Say They Want To Keep Their Daughters Off Poles

Walker Hayes knows he turned a few heads with the lyrics to his new song “AA.”
In the chorus, he sings: And I’m just tryna keep my daughters off the pole| And my sons out of jail
But what he’s really trying to say, Hayes explains, is that he wants to be the best dad possible.
“I feel like there’s something wrong with me, but I’m attracted to the, ’We all are thinking it, but just never say it,'” Hayes said. “I just love that stuff. That’s what’s attractive to me about some of my favorite lines in songs and lyrics. I am a lyric nerd.”