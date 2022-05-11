Music

Country Artist Lexie Hayden Proves She’s A Performer In “Tequila For Two” Music Video

Lexie Hayden: "I want people to feel like they can see me as a performer."
Singer-songwriter Lexie Hayden is a prime example that country artists with their eye on the prize can reach success in under 10 years in Music City. Hayden arrived in Nashville in 2017, but it wasn’t until her 2020 EP “You Heard Right” that she began to receive positive praise. Her witty wordplay and soulful sound quickly scored her a spot within the inner circle of fast-rising musicians.

“I came up with Priscilla Block, Breland, Lainey Wilson, and Tyler Braden,” the songstress told CMT. “We were playing the same little dive bars. Priscilla and I were in the trenches together. We wrote “My Bar” in 2019, and she held onto It.”

After Hayden and Block had a similar experience at Tin Roof on Broadway, the two penned “My Bar” alongside Stone Aielli. Upon release – the sing-along worthy track shot up the charts, and Hayden received her first country radio single. After making her mark as a savvy songsmith, Hayden declared that the performer within her was itching to be recognized. Therefore, Hayden exclusively shared the performance video for the upbeat drinking song, “Tequila For Two” with CMT to prove that she is a country mainstay ready for the spotlight.

