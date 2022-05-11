CMT To Air Naomi Judd’s Public Memorial Service Live on Sunday

CMT and Sandbox Entertainment are teaming with the Judd family to honor Naomi Judd’s life on Sunday with “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION,” a live event from Ryman Auditorium.

CMT will televise the public memorial service as a commercial-free special 6p/5c Sunday, May 15.

“We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music,” shared CMT Producers.

“NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION” is a co-production from CMT and Sandbox Entertainment; Margaret Comeaux (CMT), Leslie Fram (CMT), Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) and Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) are Executive Producers.



Additional details on the public memorial service, including performers and special appearances, will be announced in the coming days. CMT previously aired The Judds' final performance of their No. 1 song, "Love Can Build A Bridge," from the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS. The Judds were inducted into The Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this month and were set to go on tour later this year. Wynonna Judd said she plans to honor those dates.




