Kane Brown Reveals Kane Krunch, His Branded Cocoa Cereal

Kane Krunch will be sold in Wegman’s and online with exclusive Kane Krunch merchandise at www.kanekrunch.com as soon as this week.

Forget the Wheaties in the mornings; now country music fans can have a bowl of Kane Krunch.

Kane Brown has partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment, the creators of Flutie Flakes, to launch his cereal this spring. According to a press release, Kane Krunch has a cocoa rice profile and will be available in some markets as soon as this week. The cereal will be sold in Wegman’s and online with exclusive Kane Krunch merchandise at www.kanekrunch.com.

“Getting to work with the team to create my own cereal is one of the coolest things I’ve ever gotten to do. You can ask my family, but we truly are a big cereal household, and I’m excited for my fans to be able to try it and get to share breakfast with me, too,” Brown said.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of cereal will benefit Brown’s charitable activities, including supporting the United States armed forces, youth and affordable housing initiatives.

“Kane Brown has been a star on the stage for years but now will be a star at the breakfast table,” said PLBSE President and CEO Ty Ballou. “Working with Kane and his team on this project to bring the Kane Brown brand to retail has been great, and we continue to be able to support our partners’ philanthropic initiatives as well – so it truly is a win-win-win.”

In addition to Kane Krunch, PLB Sports & Entertainment is also behind Patrick Mahomes’ Mahomes Magic Crunch, Brad Marchand’s March Munch, Doug Flutie’s Flutie Flakes, Josh Allen’s Josh’s Jaqs, Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Flakes and more.

Brown’s new single, “Like I Love Country Music,” which namechecks various ’90s country songs, is on country radio now. The song is from his new album, expected out later this year.