WATCH: Blake Shelton Jumps On TikTok Trend And Busts A Move To Lizzo’s Chart Topping Track, “About Damn Time”

Country music star Blake Shelton has officially made his way onto TikTok, and he is jumping on the bandwagon of every popular trend. The “God’s Country” singer took to the platform Tuesday (May 10) to show off his dance moves to Lizzo’s chart-topping track, “About Damn Time.”

While wearing a button-up shirt and backwards baseball cap in a country-looking room, “The Voice” coach filmed himself attempting to dominate the viral challenge. Although the 45-year-old hitmaker can hold a powerful melody, he struggled to grasp the choreography.

With pride and focus, Shelton is seen waving his arms and dancing in place. Towards the end of the social snippet, fans will witness the country crooner get frazzled and abruptly turn off the camera.

In less than 24 hours, the comical clip garnered over 2.4M views and 204.6K likes. Despite his rough take on the hip-hop routine, fans flooded the comments to pat Shelton on the back for his best efforts.

“I’m not going to lie, Blake…it could use some work. But, I’d love to have you on my team so we can learn together 🤣,” a fan pointed out. “Best thing we’ve seen all day 😂 👏” said the official NBC “The Voice” account. “Blake can we get a Rockette kick next?” requested the Radio City Rockettes.

Several of his followers began to tag the “Truth Hurts” artist to encourage a duet. The fan-favorite rapper released “About Damn Time” in mid-April and broke her hiatus from music after her critically acclaimed collaboration “Rumors” with Cardi B. The single “About Damn Time” serves as an introduction to her forthcoming record “Special,” due to drop on July 15.

Jaeden Gomez first created the challenge that helped the track become successful. It wasn’t long until the fast-paced dance became as famous as Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” two-step. A-listers like Shelton, parents, and children tackled the trend.

“NUMBER FREAKIN 1!!!! THANK U TIKTOK,” gushed the Grammy Award-winner alongside a video showcasing a song chart.

The powerhouse vocalist recently appeared at the 2022 MET Gala alongside Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani in a grungy get-up that embodies the theme “gilded glamour.” Stefani once revealed that her country husband would “never” appear at the star-studded affair. The reason behind the statement remains unknown, but it might just be his dance moves holding him back.

Shelton recently shared that he will be joining forces with long-time friend Carson Daly to produce their own celebrity game show, “Barmageddon.” The action-packed show will feature WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella as host and will be premiering on USA Network soon.