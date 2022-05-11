Niko Moon Serenades Newlyweds In Key West And Teases Tropical Project

Niko Moon: "We up to something down here in Kew West!!"

It looks like breakout star Niko Moon may be having too much of a “GOOD TIME” in paradise.

The RCA Nashville artist has been hyperactive on social media, sharing updates from his tropical getaway with his wife Anna Moon and production crew. On Monday (May 9), the urban cowboy known for his Bob Marley mentality and uplifting anthems revealed a photo from Key West, Florida.

“We up to something down here in Kew West!! 👀 🌴,” the hitmaker wrote alongside a tropical photo.

The snapshot features the “Paradise To Me” artist sporting a Hawaiian shirt and rustic hat looking at footage with his team. The behind-the-scenes teaser quickly caused a guessing game among fans.

“Yayy!! It looks like a new video is in the works!! Can’t wait to see it,” shared a follower. “New ’Coastin’ video? I’m waiting for my summer jam to be released,” predicted another.

The happy-go-lucky songsmith did not reveal any additional information regarding the music video. Moon has been open with his devoted community and has been secretively teasing unreleased songs. Moon already gave country fanatics a sneak peek of “All That We Need,” “Falling For You,” “One Drink Away,” and beach-ready jam, “Coastin.’

While enjoying island time and working on new material, the vocalist ran into Newlyweds on the beach. The happy couple allegedly told the country crooner that they were big fans of his music. So in true sing-songwriter fashion, Moon kicked into performer mode and sang their first dance song.

“Saw this couple getting married while I was on the beach,” he said. “They told me they loved my music. So, I asked if I could sing a song for their first dance. This is what happened!” Moon added.

The bride and groom danced under palm trees and within the golden sand, as the sun began to set. Moon serenaded the two with his love-centric hit “Dance With Me,” from his 2021 debut record, “GOOD TIME.”

“Omg! I would die!! This is me and my fiancés song,” gushed a TikTok user. “I have been married for 42 years, but we could renew our vows and pray you show up to sing,” said a listener.

The solo vocalist, who has writing credits on award-winning hits with Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts, Shay Mooney, Dierks Bentley, and more was also in the sunshine state celebrating his seven-year anniversary with his wife.

With his beaming smile ear-to-ear, the Georgia native posted a precious photo to celebrate their endless love. Luckily Moon’s other half is a pop artist, and has played a vital role in his flourishing career.

“She’s a pop artist, almost with an Amy Winehouse sort of vibe — jazzy pop music. All the music that she has currently released and that she’s written, we wrote together. She writes all my songs with me, and I write all her songs with her,” Moon told The Boot. “She is a fantastic songwriter. I’m not just writing with her because she’s my wife, I’m writing with her because she’s one of the greatest songwriters I know.”

As listeners wait patiently for his second batch of music, they can catch Moon live at several music festivals nationwide in 2022. The country-pop artist recently released his feel-good drinking song, “EASY TONIGHT.”