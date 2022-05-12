Jon Pardi Shares Audio File Of Unreleased Track “Fill ‘Er Up” With Fans

Jon Pardi confirms his fourth studio album is “finished,” and new music will arrive on Friday, May 13.

New music from Jon Pardi is on the horizon!

The multi-platinum artist recently (May 11) teased audio from an unreleased track titled, “Fill ‘Er Up.” Pardi shared the small snippet to get country music fans excited for the highly anticipated drop on Friday, May 13.

“Working on some new music,” wrote Pardi alongside the video.

The feel-good anthem is driven by traditional country instrumentals, from the steel guitar to the fiddle. The hand-clap-like beats shine a light on the hitmaker’s heavy twang. The upbeat melody and cheerful lyrics are destined to be played at Honky Tonks nationwide.

“Fill ‘er up again | I need another round |Yeah, I’m cuttin’ loose | ‘cause I’m all wound up | and I wanna knock ‘em down,” Pardi effortlessly sings in the catchy chorus.

The sneak peek is already receiving praise from country music fans, as the social video raked in 27.1K views. Eager listeners rushed to the comments to show their excitement and to encourage the California native to release his forthcoming record sooner than later.

“Yes! I need to add more songs to my Friday night drinking list! 😄” uttered a follower. “ I cannot wait for the new album!!!!!” said another.

The singer-songwriter has been rolling out new material within the last few months. In early February, Pardi dropped “Last Night Lonely.” The anthem that will leave any music-goer swaying to the beat, serves as the first single to his forthcoming LP. To keep up the positive traction, Pardi shared a Las Vegas-inspired music video to the fast-rising jam.





