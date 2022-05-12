Country Breakout Star Alexandra Kay Makes Mashup Of Tim McGraw Classics

Tim McGraw’s nationwide tour is officially in full swing, and opening act Alexandra Kay is already having fun on and off the stage!

TikTok sensation turned country star recently (May 11) took to social media to share a Tim McGraw mashup that she created backstage during her downtime. Within the short clip – Kay uses a drumstick as a microphone, as her band backs her vocals with a bongo, acoustic and electric guitar.

“You guys are on tour with Tim McGraw. Why don’t you do a Tim McGraw medley,” requested an anonymous voice in the video. “You got it, let’s go!” Kay fired back.

Without any hesitation and with ease, the full-set band busted out into McGraw’s 1999 hit “Something Like That,” “Where The Green Grass Grows,” “Live Like You Were Dyin,” “Shotgun Rider,” “I Like It I Love It,” “Just To See You Smile,” and finished with fan-favorite “Humble And Kind.”

It wasn’t long until the jaw-dropping mix made its way to the country music icon. McGraw stitched his initial reaction with the original video. As Kay crushed each old-school melody, McGraw gave his nod of approval with a beaming smile and thunderous applause.

“I’m going to have to steal that,” said the multi-platinum artist after the performance. “That way, I can just go out and go a five-minute show and be done,” he added while laughing.

In less than 24 hours, the TikTok raked in 2.7M views and 317.7K likes. Country music fans flooded the comments to praise the remarkable renditions.

“Putting this together was easy when every song is a BANGER! 🔥” stressed Kay. “Every song in that medley was a time stamp on my life. @TimMcGraw, you’re a living legend,” gushed a follower. “Best decision you made was bringing her on tour,” said another, referring to the “That’s What Love Is” singer.

The chart-topping artist told Big Machine Label Group that having Kay out on the road with him was a no-brainer and warned ticket holders to arrive early to his concert to understand why.

“Well, first, you’ve gotta come see ‘em because they’re just super talented,” he said about Kay and Brandon Davis. “They’re both great singers that are great people. They have such an inner light to ‘em that I think that’s gonna resonate on the stage, and I think that’s even gonna come out more when they get in front of a big crowd, in front of a lot of people on a big stage.”

McGraw continued to mention that he hopes to learn from the two rising stars and main opener Russell Dickerson.

“I always want people out there who are gonna push me and people I learn from. Every opening act I’ve ever had, I’ve watched from the side of the stage, and I’ve always learned something from ‘em,” he declared. “I think when you stop learning from other artists, then you should probably hang it up. There’s so many people out there I learn from, from the newest artist out there to some of the artists that have been around for a long time. You learn something new every time you see ‘em.”

McGraw and the fast-rising musicians will stop at well-known venues all summer long. The must-see show will wrap on June 4 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Tickets are available for purchase, here.