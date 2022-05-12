Jay DeMarcus’ Wife Allison Hints at Rascal Flatts Reunion: “The Band Will Be Back Together”

“What Hurts The Most” is that Rascal Flatts never gave a proper goodbye before splitting.

Jay DeMarcus’ wife Allison recently sat down with Fox News Digital and spoke out about the band’s unexpected breakup, but hinted that a reunion might be on the horizon.

The award-winning group comprised of Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney had plans to hit the road in 2020 on their Rascal Flatts: Life Is a Highway Tour as their last hurrah. Due to unprecedented circumstances, the trio had to pump their breaks. When the CDC gave live music the green light to return, Rascal Flatts did not pick up where they left off.

Tim Mosenfelder

“I think that COVID was really what caused the band to cancel their farewell tour and ultimately go in their separate directions,” Allison told the outlet. “I do believe the band will be back together once again because they’re all still friends and partners in business, and they’ve had such a strong run for so long,” she said in confidence.

In October, LeVox broke his silence and revealed the reason for the secretive separation.

“I’ve never been OK with the way that it ended,” the multi-platinum artist publicized to PEOPLE. “I wasn’t happy that Joe Don quit,” he stressed.

He continued to explain his mixed emotions when he heard the career-altering news.

“It kind of came out of nowhere,” said the 51-year-old about his bandmate’s exit. “It was like, ’Let me try to wrap my head around this.’ And then I certainly wasn’t OK with the pandemic, which canceled everything. I hate the way that it ended. I hate that we didn’t get to do this farewell tour. I can’t stand the fact that it just feels there’s no closure with something that we’ve been so blessed with. That will always be in my heart.”

Although the “My Wish” singers departed ways, they all are still involved within the music industry. LeVox did not think twice about pursuing a solo career. Following the successful releases of “The Distance,” “Working On Sunday,” and a five-song EP, he decided to embark on his first independent tour titled One On One Live with Temecula Road.

“I’m loving being a solo artist. I know that’s what He’s [the lord] called me to do,” gushed the Ohio Native. “I’m just going to stay on my path. I know what I’m supposed to do, and I love it. There’s no better feeling than to make people feel something by something that you did.”

While the lead singer of Rascal Flatts graces stages nationwide, DeMarcus’ wife mentioned (May 7) to Fox Digital that her husband formed an ’80s-centric ensemble.

“Jay has created another band just for fun called Generation Radio, but he is going to have to get back to playing some music because it’s just what he loves to do, and I’m not inexpensive,” she said about her other half that also launched his own Nashville label called Red Street Records.

Despite Rooney’s DUI arrest in September, the guitarist still remains in the music business – recording with fast-rising artists. LeVox who has leaned on the man upstairs since the split, remains optimistic about their future.

“I think God gets your attention in different ways,” he confessed to PEOPLE. “I just wish him the best, and I hope he gets everything that he needs to get well and take care of whatever issues he’s got going on. There’s power in prayer,” he concluded.

As country music fans remain hopeful and eagerly wait for the legendary band to get back together for one last time, they can see LeVox out on tour. Tickets are available for purchase, here.