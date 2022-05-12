Music

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Kelsea Ballerini’s Smash Hit “Peter Pan”

Try watching Kelly Clarkson’s take on Kelsea Ballerini’s “Peter Pan” without crying!
Kelly Clarkson took country music fans to Neverland and back on Wednesday, May 11, with a remarkable rendition of Kelsea Ballerini’s 2015 hit “Peter Pan” during “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

While the Grammy Award-winner and talk show host typically opens her show on a high note, she decided to bring it down a notch and commence with a tear-jerking ballad. The singer-songwriter called in her music director Jason Halbert to accompany her on the piano.

Dressed in a floral floor-length ensemble as flowy as Wendy’s nightgown, the powerful songstress sang about a boy who she believes will never grow up.

“Always gonna fly away, just because you know you can | Never gonna learn there’s no such place as Neverland | You don’t understand | You’ll never grow up | You’re never gonna be a man | Peter Pan,” she effortlessly delivered while sending a chill down listeners spines.

