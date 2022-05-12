WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Kelsea Ballerini’s Smash Hit “Peter Pan”

Kelly Clarkson took country music fans to Neverland and back on Wednesday, May 11, with a remarkable rendition of Kelsea Ballerini’s 2015 hit “Peter Pan” during “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

While the Grammy Award-winner and talk show host typically opens her show on a high note, she decided to bring it down a notch and commence with a tear-jerking ballad. The singer-songwriter called in her music director Jason Halbert to accompany her on the piano.

Dressed in a floral floor-length ensemble as flowy as Wendy’s nightgown, the powerful songstress sang about a boy who she believes will never grow up.

“Always gonna fly away, just because you know you can | Never gonna learn there’s no such place as Neverland | You don’t understand | You’ll never grow up | You’re never gonna be a man | Peter Pan,” she effortlessly delivered while sending a chill down listeners spines.

