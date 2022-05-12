Morgan Wade Reflects On Grand Ole Opry Debut: “It Meant The World”

Country music breakout star Morgan Wade made her Grand Ole Opry debut in early April, and now she’s becoming a regular at the sacred venue. The “Wilder Days” singer recently (May 11) took to Twitter to announce that she will be returning to the Opry on June 7.

“I’m so grateful to the @opry for inviting me to make my debut! It meant the world, and it was so special having my family there with me,” said Wade. “I can’t wait to be back in the circle on June 7!”

Along with the update, the vocalist released a behind the scenes video from the sentimental evening. Wade may be relatively new to the genre, but she has developed an impressive repertoire that highlights the rich sounds of traditional country. What sets her apart is how she keeps the integrity of old-school country, while intertwining modern musical elements.

Singles such as “Take Me Away,” “Run,” and “Don’t Cry” embodies her individuality and razor-sharp lyrics that have the ability to cut deep from just one listen. When warming up with the Opry band, Wade told PEOPLE that the instrumentalist was invested in her artistry.

“When I sat down, they were not only so respectful of my music, but they were really complimentary of the songs,” she pointed out. “They’d all really listened and wanted to get the arrangements where we liked. Sadler, my co-producer, and I were blown away by how much they cared.”

Stepping into the legendary wooden circle, isn’t something the fast-rising star takes lightly. While Wade expressed her gratitude in the short social clip, she declared that the opportunity came knocking on her door earlier than she expected.

“Having my Opry debut is a huge deal for me, being in country music. My career is just really getting started,” she uttered. “So, to already be here and to be doing something that I never thought I would do,” she added while trying to wrap her head around the moment.

Ahead of her career-altering performance, she told the cameras in the green room that she was looking to embrace every second.

“Just walking out there and standing in that circle… it’s a really big deal,” Wade said choked up. “So I am just excited to soak it all in.”

CMT’s Next Women of Country vocalist shared with the Opry that she didn’t start writing music to become a country music sensation, but to “speak her truth” and to help others.

“I didn’t know anybody like me when I was a kid, listening to music,” she declared. “That’s why I fell in love with Elvis, that raw emotion. He held nothing back, and I loved that, so when I started writing, that’s where I went. I didn’t know you couldn’t. And to tell kids ’do your own thing,’ that’s a bit much, but if I can show them something else? That might light a fire,” she concluded.

Following the release of her debut record “Reckless,” the inked-up artist was placed on music radars nationwide and was casually climbing on multiple charts. The singer-songwriter who found her voice in a college basement with a Craigslist band, will now be performing in stadiums with Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. Tickets to Wade’s upcoming shows are available for purchase, here.