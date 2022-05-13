Music

CMT Roundup: New Music From Ingrid Andress, Brett Eldredge, RaeLynn and more

Other new songs from artists including Maggie Baugh, Alana Springsteen and Drew Baldridge
The new women of country music are giving it their all this week with some unforgettable lyrics and melodies – not just for summer but for all seasons of life. Ingrid Andress, Maggie Baugh, RaeLynn and Alana Springsteen dropped some of our favorite songs along with Brett Eldredge, Drew Baldridge and more.

Check out CMT’s full new music playlist – CMT Roundup – below.

