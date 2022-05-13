CMT Roundup: New Music From Ingrid Andress, Brett Eldredge, RaeLynn and more

</noscript> </div>

“We all grow and change, but not everyone wants us to,” Andress said in a statement. “Some people want to keep you exactly where you are for as long as possible, even if it’s hurting you. Sometimes you don’t even realize it’s happening. But then one day, you wake up and decide the person they want you to be isn’t you anymore, so you pack your shit and break free from their grip.”

Andress said writing the song was “very transformative” for her and that she wanted the production to represent the music that inspires her.

“’Seeing Someone Else’ was one of the moments on the record where I went a little ’mad scientist’ and was like, ’Okay, what would it sound like if we add some synth here, keep pedal steel there, but have an acoustic guitar here?'” she said. “This song has truly become one of my favorites from the new music, and I hope it makes you feel as liberated as I felt when writing it.”

“Seeing Someone Else” is the follow-up to “Good Person,” both from Andress’ forthcoming album.

