Luke Combs And Wife Nicole Talks Parenthood: “I Know My Son Will Have Good Role Models In His Life”

Country music hitmaker Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child any day now, and all hands are on deck for the baby’s arrival.

The mother-to-be took to social media recently to give fans an update about her pregnancy and to detail how they are preparing to be parents.

The “Forever After All” singer and his wife confirmed that the nursery that is currently in the process of being created has a theme. Nicole did not reveal her vision, but said she is looking forward to sharing the “finished product.”

The multi-platinum artist previously mentioned in an interview with Good Morning America that he’s purchasing products for the nursery that he never knew existed until now.

“I’m a little nervous. You got a lot of stuff to do. I got a lot on my plate that I don’t even realize is on there yet. I’m uncovering things every day; I’m buying all kind of clothes I didn’t know existed,” he explained while also confessing that he just learned what a bassinet was and hopes his go-to clothing brand [Columbia] carries a newborn line.

During the impromptu Q&A session, Nicole did not hesitate to answer every question fired her way. So, when a follower asked how she felt about bringing a child into today’s climate – Nicole did not think twice and responded with confidence.

“He’s going to be spending a lot more time outside than in front of a TV, I can promise you that,” Nicole pointed out on her Instagram story. “I’m pretty comfortable because I know my son will have good role models in his life. I can’t control the world, but I can make sure he grows up in a good environment.”

At Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Combs told Kiss Country 99.9 TC & Dina B that Nicole has been handlining her pregnancy well and “hasn’t been doing anything out of the norm.” Nicole proved her husband’s statement true, as she was transparent with fans about her pregnancy symptoms during her first trimester.

One part of pregnancy that she found strange, was the change in her taste buds. Nicole clarified that she’s a savory girl, but she’s been craving sweets since becoming pregnant. While pleasing her palate, Nicole said she “discovered a whole new world.”

While her binge-worthy bites have been “fruits & sweets,” the boy mom said she had to turn her head when someone was cooking and had to cut coffee, meat, garlic, onions, and eggs from her diet. After dishing on her limited options, Nicole acknowledged that she “basically lived off waffles, yogurt, fruit, and protein shakes.”

Before jumping off Instagram, Nicole publicized that their son will “most likely” be named after someone. The country couple has been avoiding the question, as they are trying to keep the name on the down low. Combs recently dodged the subject and admitted that he doesn’t care about the name, as long as the baby is ’healthy.”

While Combs and Nicole gear up to become parents, the hitmaker is also preparing to release his third studio album on June 24. The tracklist will include – “The Kind Of Love We Make,” “Five Leaf Clover,” “Growin’ Up and Getting’ Old,” Tomorrow Me,” and more.