Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, And Jon Randall Releases Acoustic Rendition of “Ghost”

ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert recently surprised fans with a stripped-down version of the single, “Ghost.” In honor of the one-year anniversary of the breakup ballad, the multi-platinum artist joined forces with frequent collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to place a spin on the beloved track.
Without any bells or whistles, the powerful musicians bring the moving melody to life with their soaring pipes and memorizing harmonies. Within the video – the trio is seen sitting underneath romantic string lights while wearing southern-style fashion.
The country aesthetic is destined to transport the listener to Marfa, Texas – the exact destination where the group penned the haunting tune from their 2021 record, “The Marfa Tapes.”