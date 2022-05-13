Music

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, And Jon Randall Releases Acoustic Rendition of “Ghost”

Miranda Lambert talks unique relationship between Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.
by 13m ago

ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert recently surprised fans with a stripped-down version of the single, “Ghost.” In honor of the one-year anniversary of the breakup ballad, the multi-platinum artist joined forces with frequent collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to place a spin on the beloved track.

Without any bells or whistles, the powerful musicians bring the moving melody to life with their soaring pipes and memorizing harmonies. Within the video – the trio is seen sitting underneath romantic string lights while wearing southern-style fashion.

The country aesthetic is destined to transport the listener to Marfa, Texas – the exact destination where the group penned the haunting tune from their 2021 record, “The Marfa Tapes.”

