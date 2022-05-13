Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, And Jon Randall Releases Acoustic Rendition of “Ghost”

</noscript> </div>

Devoted fans flooded the comment section to remind Lambert and the instrumentalists that they still resonate with the thought-provoking lyrics and to praise their raw sound.

“So good! Wish I could have said those words plenty of times. She knows how to say it like it is! She’s not letting it get her down. I loved it till the very end,” shared a country buff on YouTube. “Still my favorite song from the Marfa Tapes,” said another.

Just six hours west of Austin, the savvy songsmiths hunkered down in 2017 or 2018 around a campfire to write the Grammy-nominated tune. Lambert told Taste of Country, that the narrative was inspired by her dating history and the men that rubbed her the wrong way.

“There’s been some men in my life that have driven me to drink a little more,” she told the publication.

The hitmaker previously shared that her partnership with Ingram and Randall is unmatched. Their different viewpoints, strengths, and weaknesses brought the 15-song collection to new heights.

“There is a comfort the three of us have from working together since we took our first trip to Marfa in 2015,” said Lambert to the Recording Academy. “I think each of us brings a different perspective and strength to songwriting so that we really complement one another. In the end, we get some great songs out of it,” she added.

Following the chart-topping collaboration – the two had a hand in penning her most recent project, “Palomino.” The record that serves as her first solo album since 2019’s “Wildcard,” explores the beautiful world and the adventure-hungry individuals in it.

Lambert recently kicked off her co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, where she is performing fan-favorite tracks from her impressive repertoire. The must-see show will be running through mid-June. Tickets are available for purchase, here.