Maddie & Tae Shares Touring Highlights: “Looking Forward To Making New Memories This Summer”

Female duo Maddie & Tae are itching to get back on the road. With their CMT Next Women of Country Tour on the horizon, the band recently took to social media to reminisce on their last nationwide trek.

Late Thursday night (May 12), the multi-platinum twosome shared behind-the-scenes footage of their arena run with eight-time GRAMMY winner Carrie Underwood. It’s been nearly three years since the fierce females embarked on the journey that elevated their music careers.

“Still smile when we think about the #CryPrettyTour! Looking forward to making new memories this summer,” shared Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye.

The minute-long clip begins with the vocalists warming up backstage with their male-dominated band. The video backed by their banger “Bathroom Floor,” captures the ladies living out their country music dream. The captivating montage provides ticket-holders a sneak peek into their high-energy shows.

“I discovered you guys on the cry pretty tour and have been hooked ever since❤️,” gushed a fan. “The first time I saw y’all was on the cry pretty tour! I will never forget that night,” said another one.

Following the tour, the “Friends Don’t” singers told Taste of Country that the run with Underwood was a learning experience and that they grew as performers.

“For me, just as a woman, I feel like my confidence in myself, in my abilities, in my talents has just totally grown,” Marlow shared with the publication. “I used to kind of be shy about my talents or my strength, and now I just showcase that and try to inspire other people to feel that way.”

The confidence shines through on their latest 2022 project, “Through The Madness Vol. 1.” Maddie & Tae teamed up with female trailblazers Morgane Stapleton and Lori McKenna to pen the 8-song collection, that embodies their honest storytelling and signature harmonies.

“This project is the product of finding and focusing on the beauty, love, growth, strength, and wisdom you gain through the madness if you look for it,” shared Maddie & Tae. “Through the chaos of these past couple of years, especially these past couple of months for us, we learn time and time again that love is enough to carry us through. May this be a giant hug and hand for you to hold through the madness.”

On the heels of the release – the resilient musicians received the crown for Group/Duo Video of the year for the empowerment anthem “Woman You Got” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The up-tempo track lives on their recent EP and serves as their first-ever CMT Awards.

To keep up the positive momentum, the girl group will be connecting with fans all summer long at distinguished festivals. Come September, Maddie & Tae will be kick-starting their CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour.

As direct support, CMT Next Women of Country colleagues Abbey Cone and SACHA will be appearing at numerous stops.