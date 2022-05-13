Dierks Bentley Talks Elle King, “She’s Rowdy But Respectful”

Dierks Bentley says country music needs Elle King because “we just need people to bring the crazy and in a good way.”
“She’s got a killer voice,” Bentley said. “She’s rowdy but respectful. I think that’s her own tagline, which I love. When you’re around her, you just never know what you’re gonna get, which is great. You look back at the history of the people in this town that made country music what it is, and all the people we love the most are the ones that are little out there. They’re supposed to shoot from the hip. And she definitely does.”
Bentley and King share the new duet “Worth a Shot,” which Bentley says started out with him on lead but switched to King when he heard how much she loved the song.