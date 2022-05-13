Dierks Bentley Talks Elle King, “She’s Rowdy But Respectful”

</noscript> </div>

The duet is a full-circle moment for Bentley and King, who also sang together on their 2016 hit “Different for Girls.” That time Bentley asked King to sing with him. This time, she returned the favor. When Ross Copperman played her “Worth a Shot,” she wasn’t sure that she could sing it.

“We laughed, and we’re like, ’Well, what if Dierks sang on it?'” King said.

Bentley said he feels like “the perfect foil to Elle in so many different ways.”

“My voice just holds the line there pretty good, down the middle,” he said. “It’s good for her to bounce her amazing voice off of because mine’s just toeing the line. I don’t have any tattoos, so I’m the opposite there in that way. We ying and yang really well together. And some of my rowdier days are behind me. So it’s a good partnership and friendship in so many different ways.”

King credits Bentley for paving her way into country music.

“Dierks is the one who really extended his hand and took a chance on me,” she said. “And once I saw the shiny rhinestones of country music, I was like, ’I’m in it. I want in it.'”