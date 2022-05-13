Mickey Gilley To Be Remembered with Celebrations of Life in Missouri, Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee

Mickey Gilley, who helped launch the Urban Cowboy movement in country music, will be honored with a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on May 27 at his Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson, Mo. Limited seating will be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. A live stream will also be available.
According to a statement, Gilley died Saturday, May 7, in Branson, surrounded by friends and family.
Later this summer, there will be a public memorial in Pasadena, Texas, and a private ceremony in Ferriday, La. There will also be a public tribute to Gilley in Nashville, Tenn., over the summer.