Bette Midler, Reba McEntire, Reese Witherspoon and More Added to “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION”

Bette Midler, Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, Reba McEntire and Reese Witherspoon have joined the lineup for “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION,” which will air live from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium commercial-free on Sunday at 6p/5c with an encore presentation at 10p/9c exclusively on CMT.

The television special is presented by CMT and Sandbox Live, in partnership with The Judd family, in tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of the country music icon Naomi Judd.

Judd, one half of Country Music Hall of Fame duo The Judds, unexpectedly died at the end of April, the day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.



Previously announced performers include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris & Allison Russell, Little Big Town and The Gaithers. Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and close family friend, will host the event that will also include messages from Naomi Judd’s closest friends in entertainment, including Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah and Salma Hayek. Judd’s daughters Wynonna (her duo partner), actress Ashley Judd, Martina McBride, and others will make special appearances. Carly Pearce and Cody Alan will host for CMT and provide commentary throughout the night. Larry Strickland, Naomi Judd’s husband, will be in attendance to honor his late wife. “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION” is a co-production from CMT and Sandbox Live. Margaret Comeaux (CMT), Leslie Fram (CMT), Jason Owen (Sandbox) and Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) are Executive Producers. If you’re struggling and need to talk to somebody, you’re not alone. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for a free, confidential conversation 24/7.

For more ways to take care of your mental health and support others, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org. Cindy Watts




