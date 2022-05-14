Bette Midler, Reba McEntire, Reese Witherspoon and More Added to “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION”

Bette Midler, Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, Reba McEntire and Reese Witherspoon have joined the lineup for “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION,” which will air live from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium commercial-free on Sunday at 6p/5c with an encore presentation at 10p/9c exclusively on CMT.
The television special is presented by CMT and Sandbox Live, in partnership with The Judd family, in tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of the country music icon Naomi Judd.
Judd, one half of Country Music Hall of Fame duo The Judds, unexpectedly died at the end of April, the day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.