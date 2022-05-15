Wynonna Judd Plans To Continue 2022 “The Final Tour” In Honor Of Late Mother: “The Show Must Go On”

Wynonna Judd, from iconic country duo The Judds, is set to continue 2022 The Final Tour in honor of late mother and partner Naomi Judd.

The award-winning vocalist confirmed the upcoming 10-date arena run Sunday (May 15) live from the Ryman Auditorium during the “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION.” During the public memorial service presented by CMT and Sandbox Live, Wynonna declared that she would persevere forward for the fans and her mother.

“I will continue to sing,” said Wynonna with confidence. “I made a decision, and I decided to share it on national television. After a lot of thought, I am gonna have to honor her and do this tour because that is what you would want,” she added pointing to the audience.

Wynonna continued, “Bono once told me, ‘give them what they [the fans] want…not what you want.’ Plus, there are 25 hundred roses up here. So tonight, as we close I say, ‘the show must go on.’ As hard as it may be, we will show up together. You will carry me, as you carried me for 38 years once again because I honestly didn’t think I should do it. I didn’t know If I could go on without her… oh God. Life is so strange. It is so devastatingly beautiful what happened here tonight. We will continue this spectacle – that is what she would want, right?”

The Judds initially announced their triumphant return to the road in early April, before Naomi Judd made her final appearance in the public eye at the CMT Music Awards. The Final Tour would have marked the mother-daughter duo’s first nationwide trek together in over a decade.

The 76-year-old country phenomenon unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April 30, after losing her battle to mental illness. One day after her death, The Judds made history as the first all-female group to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

To celebrate Naomi’s legacy and the significant mark she has made within the country music genre, Wynonna will be kicking off the tribute tour in September. The resilient singer-songwriter will be performing their greatest hits such as “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Ole Days),” “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Love Can Build a Bridge,” “Why Not Me,” and more from their impressive repertoire. Wynonna’s solo trek will wrap in October at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The duo dominated the stage together in the 80s with 20 Top 10 tracks and 15 No.1 singles. Their stripped-back sound and distinct harmonies changed the dynamic of the genre. Together the pioneers have paved a path for women in country and garnered a devoted fan base.

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!” shared Wynonna in a statement.

If you’re struggling and need to talk to somebody, you’re not alone. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for a free, confidential conversation 24/7. For more ways to take care of your mental health and support others, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org.

THE FINAL TOUR 2022 DATES:

Sept. 30 Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.

Oct. 1 Huntington Center – Toledo, Ohio

Oct. 7 Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, S.D.

Oct. 8 Resch Center – Green Bay, Wisc.

Oct. 14 Gas South Arena – Duluth, Ga.

Oct. 15 Propst Arena at The Von Braun Center – Huntsville, Ala.

Oct. 21 Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, Okla.

Oct. 22 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 27 Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, Miss.

Oct. 28 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn.