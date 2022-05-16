Jamey Johnson’s Opry Induction Is An Answered Prayer

Jamey Johnson lived his childhood dream Saturday night when Bill Anderson inducted him into The Grand Ole Opry.
“I’ve been talking about this moment since I was a kid,” Johnson said. “I prayed for it every day and hoped it would come.”
“Well, this is proof our prayers do get answered,” Anderson replied.
The men, who co-wrote George Strait’s ACM and CMA-winning hit “Give It Away,” performed the song on the Opry’s stage, and Johnson joined Ricky Skaggs for collaboration on the hymn “Near The Cross.” Skaggs celebrated his 40th anniversary as an Opry member on Saturday night.
“I know exactly how Jamey feels tonight; that was me 40 years ago,” Skaggs said. “I want to thank my precious wife Sharon and The Whites for being here. We can’t do this without family.”