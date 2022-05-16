Carrie Underwood Announces Massive Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Carrie Underwood is firing up the tour buses for a new arena tour.
The Academy of Country Music’s three-time entertainer of the year revealed plans for her expansive fall 2022/spring 2023 THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR on Monday.
Jimmie Allen, whose new album “Tulip Drive” will be available June 24, will be the special guest on all dates.
“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” says Underwood in a statement. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”
Underwood’s new album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be out June 10.
Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, May 20. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. For more information, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com. Underwood will donate $1 from each ticket sold to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), established after 9/11 to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and is committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.
THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR
DATE CITY VENUE
October 15, 2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
October 20, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
October 22, 2022 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
October 23, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
October 25, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
October 27, 2022 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
October 31, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
November 2, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center
November 3, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
November 5, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
November 7, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
November 12, 2022 Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center
November 13, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
November 15, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena
November 17, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
November 19, 2022 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
2023
February 2, 2023 Miami, FL FTX Arena
February 4, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
February 6, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
February 7, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
February 8, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
February 10, 2023 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
February 11, 2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
February 14, 2023 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
February 15, 2023 Washington DC Capital One Arena
February 17, 2023 Boston, MA TD Garden
February 18, 2023 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
February 21, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
February 22, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
February 24, 2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
February 25, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
February 26, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
March 1, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
March 2, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
March 4, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 8, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
March 11, 2023 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
March 13, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
March 14, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 16, 2023 Portland, OR MODA Center
March 17, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena