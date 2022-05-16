Carly Pearce Says She’s Challenging Herself On The Kenny Chesney Stadium Tour

Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now 2022 Tour is officially in full swing, and opening act Carly Pearce says she’s still learning how to navigate a stadium tour with No Shoes Nation. The “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” singer recently (May 16) caught up with Big Machine Label Group to explain what it was like to transition from a small to big stage in a short amount of time.

The reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year just wrapped her 29 Tour in early April, where she made stops at iconic theaters and tiny venues across the nation. For instance, the Gramercy Theatre in New York, Windy City’s Joe’s on Weed, the Beacon Theatre in Virginia, Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater.

Pearce told BMLG that her run with the hitmaker thus far, is unlike anything she has ever experienced before.

“I’m like out there in my little 1500-seat theaters, just singin’ my little songs, tellin’ my stories, wearin’ my big dresses,” says Pearce. “And this is like thousands and thousands of people, a catwalk that makes me almost die of a heart attack when I get to the end of it,” she added about her massive stadium performances.

With a few shows under her belt, Pearce revealed that she now understands why Chesney has the touring reputation that he does.

“Now, I totally get the No Shoes Nation. I get why he is the mega touring act that he is.” She gushed out of disbelief.

Despite the rowdy and devoted ticket-holders in the palm of her hand, the songstress shared that she still struggles with connecting with fans up in the nosebleed section. The multi-platinum artist declared that she’s tackling the challenge head on with the motive to learn.

“It is a good challenge for me to kind of command such a massive … situation. I can’t even call it a room, it’s like a situation,” she pointed out.

Pearce is opening alongside Dan + Shay and Old Dominion, but being the only female out on the road is not a concern. In fact, Pearce told St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she likes to be the “one that brings the girl power.”

When Pearce is not taking musical risks and growing as a performer, she’s working her songwriting muscles. In an interview with Taste of Country Night’s host Evan Paul, she revealed that new music is on the horizon.

The powerhouse soloist confirmed that she’s currently working on her next album. As of right now, Pearce has approximately seven songs completed for the highly anticipated collection.

Until the chart-topping artist releases new music, they can hear fan favorites like “Next Girl,” “What He Didn’t Do,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” and more live and in person during Chesney’s must-see summertime show. Tickets are available for purchase here.