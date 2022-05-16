Lauren Alaina Recognizes Female Hometown Heroes On 2022 Tour: “I See Myself In These Women”

Lauren Alaina proves she has a heart of gold – watch how she surprises local businesses with concert tickets.

Lauren Alaina is known for using her platform to advocate for positive social change, and now she has brought her initiative to the next level. Before the “American Idol” alum turned country music star wrapped her headlining Top of The World Tour, she helped females use their voice.

At the beginning of 2022, the “Ladies In The ‘90s” artist teamed up with retailer Maurices to become the brand’s first-ever celebrity ambassador. To help drive Maurices’ Hometown Heroes Sweepstakes, Alaina shined a light on deserving women at each tour stop.

The program pinpoints females making a significant difference in their communities. For instance – military members, healthcare workers, first responders, and educators. Each winner, was granted tickets to Alaina’s must-see show near their hometown, meet and greet tickets, and a shopping spree at Maurices.

“I love that Maurices literally stands for empowering women,” the hitmaker told Taste of Country. “I see myself in these women. We all go through things, have setbacks, and anytime someone can give us a little bit of love…we all need love.”

Alaina continued to share with the outlet that the partnership holds weight and how it is the perfect way to acknowledge their contributions.

“It’s been even more rewarding because we’ve all felt disconnected for so long,” she gushed. “Hometown Heroes is just a perfect way to reward people who’ve been in a really vulnerable time — letting these women know we see them.”

Alaina has never shied away from sparking difficult dialogues throughout her career, for instance body image. The songstress has also pushed to expand equitable music education across the U.S. and connected with children with special needs as well.

While touching lives, Alaina has given back to local businesses. She recently surprised restaurant workers with tickets after her last show in San Luis Obispo, California, on May 14. Within the short social media clip, Alaina is seen handing out envelopes with punny sayings. The chart-topping singer stopped off at a coffee shop, chocolate factory, brewery, and more.

“Let’s have a ‘choco-lot’ of fun at my show tonight,” one envelope with tickets read. “It would ‘Mocha’ me very happy if you found these tickets!!” said another.

Fans and notable names within the genre rushed to the comments to praise the artist for her successful trek and kind soul.

“So proud of you for such an incredible run!!” uttered singer Lindsay Ell. “Beautiful inside & out @laurenalaina. Oh yeah, and crazy super talented too,” said another.

Although Alaina’s tour might be over, fans can catch her live at the Grand Ole Opry on May 20 and well-known festivals all summer long. The Hometown Heroes sweepstakes will officially close on May 18. Country music fans will have the chance to win two passes to CMA Music Festival in Nashville and more.