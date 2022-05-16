Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Luke Bryan Set To Perform At “American Idol” Finale

The season 20 finale of “American Idol” is just around the corner, and the beloved franchise has an impressive lineup slated to perform. Following Sunday evening’s episode (May 15), PEOPLE exclusively announced the stars that will be gracing the “American Idol” stage in Hollywood.
Talented contestants – HunterGirl, Leah Marlene, and Noah Thompson are the three moving forward to the finale and will be competing for the grand title. The winner of the competition will score a recording contract and $250,000.
Nerves and tension will be at an all-time high during the three-hour-long finale on Sunday, May 22. TV junkies will have to sit through numerous performances before host Ryan Seacrest announces the champion.
“American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are set to kick off the star-studded affair with unforgettable acts. The “Firework” singer will return to the spotlight to join country crooner Thomas Rhett to perform their recently released duet, “Where We Started.”
Fans voting from home can also expect to hear from Idol prodigy Carrie Underwood, alum Gabby Barrett, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ben Platt, Deana Carter, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, and Tai Verdes.
Award-winning artist Michael Bublé will be joining forces with competitor Christian Guardino, who received a spot in the top seven. America will have the power to choose the season 20 winner, but Idol is shaking up the process this time around. ABC called in legend Bruce Springsteen to cast his ballot.
Previously on the hit television show, Underwood appeared as a mentor. In order to make it to the next round, contestants were required to sing a song from her impressive collection. While Underwood’s chart-topping hits could be challenging to cover, she provided a helping hand and individually coached each musician.
Before competitor Noah Thompson could rub elbows with Underwood, he tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, the two had to connect via video chat. Their heart-to-heart conversation instantly brought the eight-time GRAMMY winner to tears.