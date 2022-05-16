Reba McEntire Joins ABC series “Big Sky”

“Big Sky” is based on books by C.J. Box that follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes.

Reba McEntire is headed back to television.

McEntire is set to join the ABC series “Big Sky” in a regular role for its third season.

The country singer is joining the cast at the same time as Jensen Ackles and Jamie Lynn-Sigler as series regulars.

Variety reports that McEntire will play Sunny Brick, the unpredictable head of the Brick family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.

“Big Sky” is based on books by C.J. Box that follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes.

“Big Sky” is far from the Country Music Hall of Famer’s first foray into television. McEntire anchored her namesake sitcom “Reba” for six seasons and earned a Golden Globe nomination. The “Fancy” singer recently appeared in multiple episodes of the hit CBS prequel series “Young Sheldon.” She also made a name for herself in feature films, appearing in “Tremors,” “The Little Rascals,” and “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

Television isn’t the only thing keeping McEntire busy these days. She recently finished an arena tour, released “All My Chains Are Gone,” an album of gospel songs and hymns, and is preparing to open a restaurant in her native Oklahoma. Reba’s Place is scheduled to open this fall.

“We’ve been working on it for a year and a half,” McEntire told Southern Accents Radio with Dave Cobb on Apple Music Country. “And we’ve had such a good time. We’ve gone through the menu … and we’ve hired our team, our crew. At first, it was a way to give back to the community, but I think they’re giving me more than I’m giving them. It’s just that sense of reconnecting with everybody in that part of the country. And we’re having a great time with it, and I can’t wait for it to open.”