FGL’s Tyler Hubbard Reveals Debut Solo Single

Tyler Hubbard: "I’m excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career.”

Florida Georgia Line may be in the midst of its last shows, but the duo’s singer Tyler Hubbard isn’t stepping out of the spotlight.

Hubbard, who recently signed a deal EMI Records Nashville, revealed plans for a new solo project and his first single as a solo artist. “5 Foot 9,” the lead single from his solo project, will be available May 20 and impacts country radio May 23.

The country singer teased the song on his social media accounts last week.

“Can’t wait to hear what y’all think,” he wrote.

Hubbard penned “5 Foot 9” with Cadillac Three singer Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill, and co-produced the track with Jordan Schmidt.

“Songwriting is central to everything I do as an artist,” Hubbard said. “It has allowed me to connect with fans for many years, and I’m excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career.”

Hubbard has written seven No. 1 songs for Florida Georgia Line, sang lead vocals on all 19 of their chart-topping hits, and has written songs recorded by artists including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Tomlin, Nelly and Bebe Rexha.