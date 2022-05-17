Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Return to “The Voice,” Kelly Clarkson Doesn’t

“The Voice” is known for its revolving door of coaches, and this season Camila Cabello will fill the chair previously held by Kelly Clarkson.

Blake Shelton is returning to NBC’s “The Voice” this fall, and he’ll have some familiar – and not so familiar – company in the famous spinning red coaches’ chairs.

NBC revealed its coaching line-up for season 22 of the popular show, and Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani is back after appearing on seasons seven, nine, 12, 17, and 19. John Legend is also back for another season – but Kelly Clarkson isn’t.

The coaches revealed the line-up in an Instagram post.

“The Voice” is known for its revolving door of coaches and this season 25-year-old pop star Camila Cabello will fill the chair previously held by Clarkson. Cabello has a history with televised talent shows. The singer competed as an artist on The X-Factor as part of the band Fifth Harmony.

The show marks Shelton’s 22nd season with the series and he told People, “We’ve gotten so good at making that show.”

“I’ve been able to kind of settle in and the show has been patient and they work really hard at making the parts that I don’t like about being on television, remain easy,” Shelton told People. “That’s really helped. I’ve really dialed back as much press as comes along with the show. I mean, enough is enough. I’m sick of myself at this point. It’s like, ‘Hey, let me get in here and rehearse and work with these kids.’”

Season 22 of “The Voice” will debut on NBC this fall.