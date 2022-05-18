Dolly Parton Reveals New Christmas Special

The first day of summer is still more than one month away, but Dolly Parton is already thinking about Christmas – and so is NBC.

The network recently revealed that the country music matriarch would return to television with “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” a new Christmas special this holiday season.

A statement from NBC describes the new show as “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ’mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”

The contemporary made-for-television musical is set at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It will document Parton in the making of a special-within-a-special as she becomes engulfed in “a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men,” according to NBC.

The famed country singer and Sevierville, Tennessee native has an epiphany when it’s time to broadcast her fictional television special. She diverts from the plan and “shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future,” says NBC.



</noscript> </div>

Parton is country music’s defacto Christmas queen having as she’s released multiple Christmas albums, including 2020’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” and made a host of holiday movies, including 1984’s “Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember” with Kenny Rogers and 2020’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas”! 986’s “A Smoky Mountain Christmas,” Hallmark’s 2019 adventure “Christmas at Dollywood,” and Netflix’s 2020 Emmy-winning “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.” Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



