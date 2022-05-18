Dolly Parton Reveals New Christmas Special

The first day of summer is still more than one month away, but Dolly Parton is already thinking about Christmas – and so is NBC.
The network recently revealed that the country music matriarch would return to television with “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” a new Christmas special this holiday season.
A statement from NBC describes the new show as “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ’mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
The contemporary made-for-television musical is set at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It will document Parton in the making of a special-within-a-special as she becomes engulfed in “a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men,” according to NBC.
The famed country singer and Sevierville, Tennessee native has an epiphany when it’s time to broadcast her fictional television special. She diverts from the plan and “shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future,” says NBC.