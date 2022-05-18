Miley Cyrus Reveals The Old Fashioned Way She Connects With Her Godmother Dolly Parton

</noscript> </div>

“It was amazing because, you know, she was doing it for the phones. Yet, every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax,” she said. “So I don’t know what she’s talking about. She’s rarely on the phone. Next time we have to ’Do it for the fax machine,'” she laughed.

When the beloved late-night host mentioned the “false advertising” in the ad – Cyrus immediately confirmed that the country legend has a phone, but turns to her team to use it. The hitmaker began to dish on the extent they go to communicate with one another.

“We do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me,” she explained. “And it’s always signed,” she added.

Since the “Jolene” artist takes the time to write personal letter-like messages, Cyrus confessed that she felt obligated to level up her communication approach.



"She made me a demo one time where she talks about being super high-tech, but it was all through a cassette. Which she then voice memoed onto a flip phone, which someone then put onto the iPhone…which then got sent to me," the singer-songwriter recalled. Country music icon Reba McEntire experienced a similar scenario with Parton, when they recorded an updated version of "Does He Love You" together. When McEntire was cultivating her 2021 album "Revived Remixed Revisited," she couldn't just pick up the phone to call her long-time friend. "Well, you don't call Dolly, you fax her," the songstress told Apple Music's Southern Accents Radio. "And you fax your people, and your people talk to her people." The three-time Grammy winner said that using a fax machine is the only way she could ever get in touch with Parton. "That's the only way I know to get ahold of her," she shared with radio personality Dave Cobb. "I even asked Kenny Rogers one time, I said, 'Do you have Dolly's cell number?' He said, 'No.' So you fax her." After several fax's back and forth, the two eventually got into the studio to revamp McEntire's 1993 hit, "Does He Love You."




