Miley Cyrus Reveals The Old Fashioned Way She Connects With Her Godmother Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus: "She has a phone. She just doesn't use it, I don't think."
Pop phenomenon Miley Cyrus recently appeared (May 16) on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her live performance record and to gush about her godmother Dolly Parton.

Dressed in a blush pink silk dress, the “Wrecking Ball” singer sat beside Meyers to reveal that she communicates with Parton via fax. The fun fact caught Meyers off guard, as the two previously made a cameo in a Super Bowl LVI T-Mobile commercial.

During the short public-service announcement, Parton and Cyrus encouraged individuals to take advantage of 5G phones’ full potential. Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile mentioned that he couldn’t “think of a better duo” to spread awareness and push their initiative #DoItForThePhones.

