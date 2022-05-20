Music

WATCH: Chris Stapleton Honors Lionel Richie With “Say You, Say Me” At Gershwin Prize Ceremony

Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Gloria Estefan, and more celebrate Lionel Richie's achievements during a heartwarming PBS special.
Country hitmaker Chris Stapleton was one of many musicians who honored R&B icon Lionel Richie recently during a pre-taped PBS special titled, Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

To pay tribute to Richie’s prosperous music career, the soulful singer took center stage to tackle his beloved single “Say You, Say Me.” Stapleton’s chill-provoking pipes stunned the live audience as he dominated each tender note penned by Richie.

