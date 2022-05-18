Jimmie Allen Celebrates No 1 Songs, Credits His Team For Continued Success

Jimmie Allen celebrated his newest No. 1 hits – "Make Me Want To" and "Freedom Was A Highway" -- on Tuesday at SESAC.

Jimmie Allen celebrated his newest No. 1 hits – “Make Me Want To” and “Freedom Was A Highway” –on Tuesday at SESAC with family, friends, and the songs’ writers Matthew J Rogers, Ash Bowers, Paul Sikes and Jennifer Denmark.

“I’m thankful for the amount of success that I’ve been able to receive so far,” Allen said before the music industry event. “It’s definitely a testament to a lot of people I have working with me, whether it’s my record label, my radio team, management, PR, booking agency, even my band because they’re the ones that get on stage with me every night and help me deliver the show that makes people wanna come back and see it or make people wanna go listen to music. The same thing with my crew because they’re the ones that make me and my band like what we’re doing. It feels great. Hopefully, it’s motivation for people not to be afraid to chase things, even when it’s different.”

Allen said he was motivated to write the vulnerable “Make Me Want To” to show what happens when men fall first in a romantic relationship.

“I just wanted to write a song about a guy that caught feelings first,” he said. “It seemed like a fun thing to do because a lot of songs are about the female catches feelings, but the guy makes the move. I was like, ’No, let’s write a song about a sensitive dude that catches feelings after the first kiss, and he’s ready to risk it all.'”

