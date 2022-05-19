Wynonna Transforms Judds Final Tour Into Tribute With Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, More

Wynonna Judd revealed Sunday during CMT’s “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION” that she would continue with “The Judds: The Final Tour” this fall in her mother’s absence.

Today she announced she planned to transform The Final Tour into the ultimate girls’ night out with the addition of Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and more to be announced in the coming weeks. Each night one of the women will appear with Wynonna on stage to help her sing the duo’s classic hits.

Hill will join Judd on stage at the new hometown show at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

“What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began,” Wynonna said in a statement. “It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration. It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”

Martina McBride will open select nights with her hits before Wynonna walks on for a combination of her chart-topping song and Judds’ classics.

Wynonna said she continues to be humbled by the fans who continue to show up when she needs them most.

“I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds’ legacy together,” she said.

Larry Strickland, Naomi’s husband, added: “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

The 11-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will launch Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena and continue through October before wrapping in Lexington, Kentucky.

THE FINAL TOUR 2022 DATES:

Friday, September 30 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Saturday, October 1 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

Friday, October 7 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Saturday, October 8 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Friday, October 14 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

Saturday, October 15 Huntsville, AL Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

Friday, October 21 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Saturday, October 22 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Thursday, October 27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, October 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, October 29 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Tickets for The Judds’ “The Final Tour” are currently on sale and the new Lexington, Kentucky, date will go on sale Saturday. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.