CMT Roundup: New Music From Carrie Underwood, Catie Offerman and Madison Kozak and more

Other new music includes Timmy Brown, High Valley and Raleigh Keegan
Carrie Underwood is singing about cheating. Catie Offerman is pleading over an impending breakup. Madison Kozak is channeling an old-fashioned heartbreak ballad. Country women are again leading the charge for new music on Friday. But other offerings include High Valley’s faith-based ode to women, Timmy Brown’s serendipitous run-in with an ex and Raleigh Keegan’s Memphis tribute.

To see what else is new this week, check out CMT’s Roundup playlist.

