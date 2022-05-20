CMT Roundup: New Music From Carrie Underwood, Catie Offerman and Madison Kozak and more

VIDEO
Madison Kozak, “If We Were A Country Song”: Co-written by Kozak with GRAMMY-award winners Jon Randall and Gordie Sampson and produced by Chris LaCorte, “If We Were A Country Song” is a tender, traditional-leaning ballad that showcases Kozak’s lilting voice while comparing a relationship to a country song.
“These last two years, I spent a lot of time reflecting on where I’ve been, which is something I felt like I had to do before I could cast a vision of where I wanted to go next musically,” Kozak said, referring to “If We Were A Country Song.”
Lyrics include: Down in the deep cuts| Where the steel guitar fades| That’s the part of our story|That couldn’t be saved| But damn we’d look good| In the heartbreak hall of fame|If we were a country song
“’If We Were A Country Song’ is traditional, vulnerable, romantic…we just started chasing this true, old-fashioned heartbreak ballad,” Kozak said. “With all the imagery, like classic country nods to vinyl and whiskey, Johnny and June, Dolly and Porter. When I close my eyes and listen to it, it puts me in Nashville in the ’60s. It’s classic, but it still feels true and fresh today. It’s everything I love about country music.”
VIDEO
Timmy Brown, “Hey There Heartbreak”: Written by Brown and Alec MacGillivray, the song is based on a true story of Brown running into his ex-girlfriend, who lives in New England, in his favorite Nashville bar.
Lyrics include: “Is this really over| Cause I haven’t told ya| The things on my mind| If I tell you tonight| Would you still come over| Do we need that closure
“Taking this true story that happened to me and putting into it song ultimately helped me get over the breakup, and that’s really why I love songwriting so much,” Brown said.
Listen to the full Roundup Playlist: