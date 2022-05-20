CMT Roundup: New Music From Carrie Underwood, Catie Offerman and Madison Kozak and more

</noscript> </div>

Not only does the old-school anthem convey a two-timing tale, but it highlights the importance of self-worth. The protagonist within the heartbreak banger does not think twice about moving forward and kicking her disloyal husband to the curb.

“What she don’t know is I know what she’s been up to | I bet she thinks she got me played for a fool | But the joke’s on her, in that bed she’s lyin’ in | What she don’t know, she don’t know | She can have him,” Underwood sings with no doubts weighing her down.

The arena-ready melody serves as another sneak peek into her forthcoming ninth studio album, “Denim & Rhinestones.” The 12-song collection is due to drop on June 10, just in time for listeners to learn every lyric before her nationwide trek with country crooner Jimmie Allen.

