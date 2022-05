CMT Roundup: New Music From Carrie Underwood, Catie Offerman and Madison Kozak and more

Carrie Underwood is singing about cheating. Catie Offerman is pleading over an impending breakup. Madison Kozak is channeling an old-fashioned heartbreak ballad. Country women are again leading the charge for new music on Friday. But other offerings include High Valley’s faith-based ode to women, Timmy Brown’s serendipitous run-in with an ex and Raleigh Keegan’s Memphis tribute.

Carrie Underwood , “She Don’t Know”: Carrie Underwood recently released another country cheating song, but the powerhouse vocalist shared a sound that fans have been craving for quite some time. Alongside frequent collaborators David Garcia and Hilary Lindsey , the Oklahoma native returned to her southern roots to pen “ She Don’t Know .” The traditional track infused with Underwood’s soaring pipes, rich storytelling, and ear-grabbing instrumentals from a fiddle and mandolin – clearly delivers a captivating narrative about a spouse spotting an unfaithful affair.

Not only does the old-school anthem convey a two-timing tale, but it highlights the importance of self-worth. The protagonist within the heartbreak banger does not think twice about moving forward and kicking her disloyal husband to the curb.

“What she don’t know is I know what she’s been up to | I bet she thinks she got me played for a fool | But the joke’s on her, in that bed she’s lyin’ in | What she don’t know, she don’t know | She can have him,” Underwood sings with no doubts weighing her down.

The arena-ready melody serves as another sneak peek into her forthcoming ninth studio album, “Denim & Rhinestones.” The 12-song collection is due to drop on June 10, just in time for listeners to learn every lyric before her nationwide trek with country crooner Jimmie Allen.



Raleigh Keegan , “Miss Me Memphis”: Ohio-bred singer and songwriter Raleigh Keegan is just weeks away from dropping his highly anticipated EP, “A Tale of 7 Cities.” Current single “ Miss Me Memphis ,” displays Keegan’s knack for storytelling, as he uses fine imagery to transport fans to Memphis, Tennessee. His unique use of the harmonica instantly lures listeners in, although it is his soulful sound that makes them stay until the very end of the adventurous melody.

“’Miss Me Memphis’ is my love letter to the sights and sounds of Memphis, and you feel like you are in Memphis when you’re listening. I have many fond memories of that place, and I tried to capture the youth and innocence I felt as a kid visiting Memphis,” shared the singer with a slight case of the travel bug.

The fast-rising artist penned the swing-worthy tune alongside Kelly McKay and Chad Judd. The history of Memphis fascinated Keegan and encouraged him to include his personal experience within the nine-song collection. The tracklist is set to drop on June 24.



High Valley , “Prayin’ Women”: Canadian country band High Valley officially dropped their sixth studio album, “ Way Back .” The 13-song collection showcases their distinct harmonies and includes tracks like “ Prayin’ Women ” that displays their mesmerizing blue-grass ting. The faith-centric melody honors the folks who say an extra prayer for others.

“If it wasn’t for a prayin’ woman | If it wasn’t for an angel who believed | If it wasn’t for the folded-hand “amens” | To the Man upstairs talkin’ ’bout me | yeah, I’m boots and jeans in a back pew church | She’s a halo here on Earth | Lookin’ out for me | Lord knows where I’d be | If it wasn’t for a prayin’ woman,” sings the lead vocalist Brad Rempel.

Savvy songsmiths Seth Mosley, Allison Veltz, and Brad Rempel co-wrote the up-tempo tune that compliments the ensemble’s happy-go-lucky repertoire.

“I’ve been waiting for this day the way a kid waits for Christmas,” shares Rempel. “I am so incredibly pumped to have 13 brand new High Valley songs out in the world! For me, this album is about dodging the passing of time, living forever, and hoping that my kids somehow stay young forever, and I can’t wait to hear which songs connect with the fans the most!”



Catie Offerman , “Don’t Do It In Texas”: Evoking a serious George Strait vibe and even dropping the King of Country Music’s name in the lyrics, “Don’t Do It In Texas” is a mid-tempo heartbreak song drenched in steel guitar and piano with Offerman’s classic country voice weaving the tale of an impending painful breakup.

In the lyrics, she pleads: Just don’t do it in Texas| Don’t do me that wrong| Don’t wanna end up an ex in|Some old George Strait song

Offerman wrote the song alongside Nicolle Galyon and Ryan Beaver in May of 2020 during the pandemic.

“If you know me, you know Texas has a very special place in my heart,” said Offerman, a Texas native. “It’s everything I love, where my story began, and the place that holds so many special memories. I think everybody knows how a heartache hurts a little more when it steals a special place from you. This song puts me right back home. It may be Texas for me, but it can be anywhere for you.”

“Don’t Do It In Texas” is produced by the award-winning Dann Huff.



Madison Kozak , “If We Were A Country Song”: Co-written by Kozak with GRAMMY-award winners Jon Randall and Gordie Sampson and produced by Chris LaCorte, “If We Were A Country Song” is a tender, traditional-leaning ballad that showcases Kozak’s lilting voice while comparing a relationship to a country song.

“These last two years, I spent a lot of time reflecting on where I’ve been, which is something I felt like I had to do before I could cast a vision of where I wanted to go next musically,” Kozak said, referring to “If We Were A Country Song.”

Lyrics include: Down in the deep cuts| Where the steel guitar fades| That’s the part of our story|That couldn’t be saved| But damn we’d look good| In the heartbreak hall of fame|If we were a country song

“’If We Were A Country Song’ is traditional, vulnerable, romantic…we just started chasing this true, old-fashioned heartbreak ballad,” Kozak said. “With all the imagery, like classic country nods to vinyl and whiskey, Johnny and June, Dolly and Porter. When I close my eyes and listen to it, it puts me in Nashville in the ’60s. It’s classic, but it still feels true and fresh today. It’s everything I love about country music.”



Timmy Brown, “Hey There Heartbreak”: Written by Brown and Alec MacGillivray, the song is based on a true story of Brown running into his ex-girlfriend, who lives in New England, in his favorite Nashville bar.

Lyrics include: “Is this really over| Cause I haven’t told ya| The things on my mind| If I tell you tonight| Would you still come over| Do we need that closure

“Taking this true story that happened to me and putting into it song ultimately helped me get over the breakup, and that’s really why I love songwriting so much,” Brown said.

