WATCH: Maren Morris Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Inside Her Luxury Tour Bus

Maren Morris proves that she has an eye for interior design. Check out her exquisite home away from home.

Country music star Maren Morris is gearing up for her nationwide Humble Quest Tour. The “Hummingbird” singer recently took to TikTok to give fans a sneak peek inside her chic home on wheels.

Since her trek doesn’t start until the second week of June, the multi-platinum artist found extra time to spare. She tidied up her tour bus and created a self-made video displaying every customized baby-friendly nook and cranny.

“I’m bored, and I have the time. So, I mentioned this bus a lot in interviews because I built it out to bring Hayes out,” she explained at the beginning of the clip. “So, should I give you all a tour of the bus?” she asked her devoted followers.

Morris flipped her camera around to showcase her immaculate “front lounge.” The tiny space includes navy velvet sofas, an Egyptian-like runner rug, a butcher block, a fake fireplace, and necessary kitchen appliances.

The multi-platinum artist revealed that she likes to keep the bus dark because she’s “into mood lighting.” While continuing with the preview – she pointed out her coffee bar, healthy noshes, wine cooler, and a sentimental candle.

“Every tour, I get a new scent. So, this is the one for this tour,” she declared while displaying the brand. The Sandalwood Vetiver Amber Wood candle is from Maison Louis Marie, which leaves traces of an earthy scent.

The middle of the bus includes two deep “condo bunks” and a crib for her two-year-old son Hayes. The personalized space was embellished with Zoo-themed wallpaper and a deadbolt barrier to keep her son safe during the night. Morris confirmed that Hayes has been doing well on the bus thus far and the road “naturally puts him to sleep.”

The chart-topping artist completed the video with a look inside her master bedroom, stunning bathroom, walk-in closet, and glam vanity. Her home away from home raked in 12.6K likes and 138.4K views. Fans flood the comment section to praise the aesthetically-pleasing décor.

“Perfect spot to unwind on a busy tour. It’s beautiful!!” shared a user. “That bus is awesome! I could cruise around the country in that,” added a fan.

The hitmaker will be kick-starting her tour in Raleigh, NC, on June 9 and will be wrapping in early December in Music City. The songstress will perform at iconic venues from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, etc.

Morris will be sharing fan-favorite tracks such as “Circles Around This Town,” “Background Music,” and “Nervous” from her critically acclaimed collection, “Humble Quest.” Notable names such as Natalie Hemby, Brent Cobb, Joy Oladokun, Brittney Spencer, Ruston Kelly, and Lone Bellow will be serving as opening acts. Tickets are available for purchase, here.