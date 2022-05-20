Craig Morgan Inducted Into U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame: “Honored And Humbled”

Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, and more have used their extraordinary talents to honor the brave men and women who have served for the United States of America. Now, the country music genre is celebrating one of their own – Craig Morgan.

Multi-platinum artist Craig Morgan was recently inducted into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame for 17-years of active duty. The United States Field Artillery Association class of 2022 included 33 past honorees of the USFAA Music Tattoo and four living Medal of Honor Awardees who served in the Field Artillery. The prestigious institution also granted 11 other courageous veterans the new distinction.

The ceremony was held at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where the chart-topping artist was stationed during his military service. The “Almost Home” singer shared the must-deserved accolade on social media following the unforgettable evening.

“Honored and humbled to have been inducted into the Field Artillery Hall of Fame. God Bless America. #country #godfamilycountry #artillery,” he wrote alongside a carousel of heartwarming photos.

Proud Americans and devoted fans rushed to the comments to acknowledge Morgan for his fearless contribution.

‘Thank you, Craig for your service and for continuing to stand with our military past and present. Congratulations” uttered a follower. “Congratulations! Thank you for your service and the fine example you set for others!” another one added.

Personal stories of Morgan’s time in the military are within the pages of his forthcoming memoir, “God, Family, and Country.” He witnessed the good, the bad, and the ugly while keeping the country safe. But, it was his relationship with God and his family that encouraged the singer-songwriter to write his experience.

The Grand Ole Opry member turned to the writer behind “American Sniper” to pen the vulnerable and raw page-turner. He previously told People that the memoir would touch upon his son’s death, what it was like to become a father, his faith, country career, and the outrageous adventures he had faced overseas. For instance, the musician dished on his experience working alongside the CIA in Panama and combatting sex traffickers in Thailand.

“There are things that I took from the military and that part of my life — it was a fun part of my life. Even some of the bad things that happened, some of the more difficult environments that I was in, all of these helped to make me the person that I am today,” he told the publication.

Blackstone Publishing will release the soul-touching memoir on September 27, 2022. Bookworms could preorder the must-read, here. On the heels of the release, the singer-songwriter will be hitting the road for his fall God, Family, Country Tour. With direct support from Ray Fulcher, the trek will kick off mid-October in Green Bay, WI and wrap in Nashville on November 11.