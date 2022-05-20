Chase Rice Honors Late Father In Upcoming Album: “Can’t Wait For Him To Hear It”

Country music star Chase Rice has turned over a new leaf, as he has recently been opening up with fans to prepare them for his upcoming raw record. The “If I Were Rock & Roll” singer shared (May 19) a tribute to his father, who passed away in 2008.

The social media post featured a heartwarming childhood photo of himself and his father. Matching in blue, the two were photographed smiling ear-to-ear.

“Lost my day 14 years ago today,” he wrote in the caption. “Never got a chance to drink a beer with him or take him on man to man, which is probably good cause he would’ve whipped my ass. He was one of the good ones. And he’s all over this next album, I dove into stuff that’s affected me for years but never talked about it. Can’t wait for him to hear it, and y’all. Love you dad,” he concluded.

Rice’s loyal community took to the comment section to share their condolences, but also to express their excitement for new music.

“Sending hugs…he is with you every day and so proud of you! Keep shining,” said a follower. “Can’t wait to hear it! Good for you to get it all out❤️,” said another.

While backstage at Live In The Vineyard Goes Country, the multi-platinum performer told CMT that he decided to go with an old-fashion snapshot of his father for the cover of his record.

“That’s my dad in the eighties,” Rice pointed to a mock-up on his iPhone. “I’m gonna call it, ’I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go To Hell,'” he added before explaining that two tracks on the collection inspired the title name.

Within the 13-14 song soundtrack, fans will find a moving melody about a father-son relationship.

“I think we are going to put it on, but there is a song called ’For A Day.’ It is about my dad. It’s like,’ what would you do for a day with him?’ It just gets real,” he added.

Rice continued to mention that he included a piece of his father in his recent business venture in Cleveland, Ohio. In early March, the chart-topping artist opened a bar called Welcome To The Farm, which is located in the heart of downtown.

“They came to me during the pandemic [Forward Hospitality Group], and they wanted to do a country bar,” he explained to CMT. “So, it’s called Welcome To The Farm. We used the same logo my farm ranch has in Tennessee, but just changed the letters. It’s cool for me because it’s a little bit of home. My dad’s from there [Ohio], and I got family around there,” he concluded.

Rice made an appearance during the grand opening and performed fan-favorite hits such as – “Ride,” “Eyes On You,” “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen,” and more.

The singer-songwriter also honored his father during the release of his label debut record, “Ignite The Night.” On his father’s birthday, Rice dropped the 18-song collection in august of 2014. Daniel Rice spent years battling malignant melanoma, but lost his life to a sudden heart attack at 57-years-old in 2008.

Rice has not confirmed a release date for the record. However, he said that he will be hitting the road with Jason Aldean in the fall. Until the country crooner embarks on tour with the icon, he will be hitting multiple summer festivals. Rice will also be performing alongside Walker Hayes and Raelynn on Kane Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour until June.