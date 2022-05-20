Tyler Hubbard Finds Solo Music “Freeing,” Says It Took Time To Accept FGL Was Taking a Break

</noscript> </div>

After he wrote the song, Hubbard said he asked his wife Hayley how tall she was, only to learn that she’s 5’10”.

“Songwriting is central to everything I do as an artist,” Hubbard said. “It has allowed me to connect with fans for many years, and I’m excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career.”

Hubbard has written seven No. 1 songs for Florida Georgia Line, sang lead vocals on all 19 of their chart-topping hits, and has written songs for artists including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Tomlin, Nelly and Bebe Rexha.

Even with that history, he finds the idea of his solo music “freeing.”

“It’s like getting a new car, almost, where it’s a new feeling, and we’re having to learn how to navigate it, and it’s a new car, but it really feels great and exciting and fun and fresh and all those emotions as well,” Hubbard said .” It has been a process and took some time for me to even accept that we’re going to take a break, but then also to accept and process and digest the fact that ’Oh, I have a story to tell, and I have songs that I want to say and sing, and my story.’ Quite honestly, I was fairly inspired and empowered by watching BK do it.”

“5 foot 9” is available now.