Tyler Hubbard Finds Solo Music “Freeing,” Says It Took Time To Accept FGL Was Taking a Break

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is adjusting to the term solo artist. However, with today’s release of his debut solo single, “5 foot 9,” that’s exactly what he is.
“It’s getting more normal (to hear),” Hubbard told Audacy’s Rob + Holly. “It’s actually just exciting, man. I kind of have this new, ignited energy in me. Whether it’s from the pandemic and just missing what we do so badly, or just this new season, this fresh start, this new narrative, and this opportunity to show the world and connect on a deeper level, like a more personal level, you know, as opposed to us, as a band or a brand (it’s exciting).”
Hubbard, who signed a solo deal with EMI Records Nashville, wrote “5 foot 9” with Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill and co-produced the song with Jordan Schmidt. The music highlights life’s small pleasures, including whiskey, dirt roads, and campfires, before explaining, “God makes the good stuff.”