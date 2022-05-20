Military Vet Zach Bryan Shares Story Behind His Accidental Country Music Career

Military man and Oologah, Oklahoma, native Zach Bryan is winning over country music fans with his raspy, stripped-down sound to the tune of 4.4M monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Now he has a new album, “American Heartbreak,” home to his song “Something In the Orange,” to continue the momentum.

“’Something In the Orange’ was a weird song because everyone thinks it was over some deep, dark thing,” Bryan told Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen. “And it was just me in a cabin in Wisconsin. And I was like, I thought about the word orange, and I was watching the sunset, and I was like, ’Oh, that’s a cool story to tell in a song,’ you know?”

