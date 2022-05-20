Music

Military Vet Zach Bryan Shares Story Behind His Accidental Country Music Career

Zach Bryan's new album "American Heartbreak" is available now.
Military man and Oologah, Oklahoma, native Zach Bryan is winning over country music fans with his raspy, stripped-down sound to the tune of 4.4M monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Now he has a new album, “American Heartbreak,” home to his song “Something In the Orange,” to continue the momentum.

“’Something In the Orange’ was a weird song because everyone thinks it was over some deep, dark thing,” Bryan told Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen. “And it was just me in a cabin in Wisconsin. And I was like, I thought about the word orange, and I was watching the sunset, and I was like, ’Oh, that’s a cool story to tell in a song,’ you know?”

