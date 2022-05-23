CMT Premiere: Blane Howard Calls For Fans To “Boot ‘N’ Rally” In New Music Video

Blane Howard: "I hope fans take away the fact that no matter what life throws at you, be it a bad day, bad hangover, or hard times, you have to boot and rally."

Country music artist Blane Howard understands the power of music and is using his extraordinary talents to give fans a small dose of positivity to persevere forward. In early February – the Arkansas native released “Boot ’N’ Rally,” an up-tempo anthem that serves as an inspiring reminder that everyone experiences a few bumps in the road from time to time.

“Obviously the title of the song has multiple meanings, including the act of throwing up after you’ve had too much to drink, but the song reflects much more than that,” shared Howard upon release. “The song really is an anthem for those that have been knocked down but keep getting back up. No matter what life throws at you, whether hard times, injuries, or maybe a bad breakup, you have to keep moving forward and fight through it. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”

The independent musician penned the country-rock track alongside songsmith Keesy Timmer, and to bring the underlining message to life he turned to director Steve Jawn. The music video is destined to resonate with a variety of viewers, as it displays three different sets of individuals who are required to “Boot ’N’ Rally.”

The video flashes to hand-workers getting through their nine to five, an individual battling an aggressive hangover, and a couple. Towards the end of the captivating clip, they are seen rallying to get to Howard’s electrifying live performance on time.

Howard told CMT that he utilized his close friends to create a lively concert atmosphere. He mentioned that the experience gave the group a sneak peek inside the production of a music video and how Jawn turned his unique vision into a reality.

“For the crowd/venue shots I had invited about 15-20 of my close friends as extras,” the singer-songwriter revealed. “They had never experienced a video shoot before, so getting to hang out with them, have some drinks, and let them see behind the scenes of a video shoot was really cool. They can’t wait to see themselves in the video!”

The rising artist would like his fans to recognize the weight of the lyrics while watching the video for the first time.

“I hope fans take away the fact that no matter what life throws at you, be it a bad day, bad hangover, or hard times, you have to boot and rally. When life knocks you down, you gotta get back up, dust yourself off, and push ahead,” he stressed.

When Howard sat down to review the final cut produced by 1010 Creative and Jawn, he declared that a wave of emotions suddenly came over him.

“I was just smiling all over because I remember having so much fun shooting it, and I was so happy to see how great it looked,” Howard concluded.

Although Howard may be a country newcomer, the vocalist has entered the genre in full force. The promising musician recently released his full-length record, “Looking For Nothing To Do.” Similar to his latest release, the ten-song collection includes other touching melodies such as “Happy Song,” “Promise to Love Her,” “Stop Sign Graffiti,” and more.

“The whole album itself can be thrown into that category as well. I started working on this project pre-pandemic, and it took a long time to finish after suffering multiple delays due to the pandemic, but now it’s finally ready, and I can’t wait for my fans to hear it.”